Brock University welcomes one of the largest incoming classes in school history

Dapo Babajide

Nearly 4000 new students have enrolled in Brock University for the 2022/23 academic term, making it one of the largest incoming classes in school history.

Brock University offers 130 programs, which include 70 undergraduate programs and 50 graduate programs with a total student population of approximately 19,000. The institution boasts seven academic faculties: the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Mathematics and Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Graduate Studies and one of its most recognized faculties according to Brock Facts; the Goodman School of Business. Given the variety of undergraduate programs and faculties, which are constantly being expanded, it is no wonder that Brock will welcome such a high volume of new students.

The effect has also been reflected in Brock’s residences. The University’s residences will welcome over 2,500 students of the 2,800 beds it has across its eight residences this year.

Brock University has a total of 600 faculty members; with awards and bursaries totalling more than 11 million dollars. The university has approximately 6,000 full and part-time employees with over 1,000 of those being student jobs.

Maclean’s Canadian University rankings rank Brock at 12th on its list of the most comprehensive schools for 2022. Although the university only came in at 32nd on Maclean’s best university by education list, the rise in enrollment indicates the university could be headed for a great future.

