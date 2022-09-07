Residence Welcome Week offering countless events to introduce students to campus life

Abbey Bilotta

While immersing oneself in a new world when settling into campus for the first time can be very exhilarating, the experience can also arouse equal amounts of fear. By offering countless seminars and activities through its annual Residence Welcome Week event, Brock is able to ease students’ potential anxiety of finding themselves in a new environment.

Welcome Week allows students the opportunity to make themselves better acquainted with their new home, as well as aid them in creating lasting connections with other individuals in similar positions. Brock’s variety of events have something for everyone, so it’s important to know what is being offered so that no one has a chance to miss out.

Although the Welcome Week events, led by Brock’s Residence Life Staff, have been running since Sept. 3, students who did not have the chance to participate will find themselves in luck, as Brock will be offering activities as late as Sunday, Sept. 11. Not only will Welcome Week be offered for an adequate amount of time, but Brock will also be offering several ventures in a single day, allowing plenty of options for students who may be interested in anything from a captivating activity to an informative seminar.

Some of the most intriguing events taking place during Brock’s first week of residence consist of activities such as “Sexy Bingo & Condom Blackjack” on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m, the “Brockstar! Talent Show” on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m, as well as a “Residence Camp Fire” on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Such activities, while evidently exciting options for Brock’s new students, are also a perfect way to create everlasting connections amongst peers.

Additional events specifically intended to get Brock’s residence students better acquainted with their new surroundings will include a picnic in Jubilee Court on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 12 p.m, as well as a hike in the Glenridge Quarry on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. Through such experiences, as well as several others, Brock’s Residence Life Staff creates an open and exciting atmosphere on campus for new students.

For students leaning more towards informational experiences during their first week on campus, Brock’s Welcome Week also offers opportunities for students to educate themselves in new and exciting ways. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, students will be able to attend a “Mixed Not Mangled” seminar, which will be held at Isaacs Bar & Grill at 7 p.m. This event, in addition to offering students food and (non-alcoholic) beverages, will also educate scholars on the importance of remaining comfortable and responsible when partying.

Welcome Week will also be offering a “Métis Dot Art Workshop,” where, on Sunday Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m, students will be given the opportunity to both learn about and create their own Métis dot art, while also opening the door to services on campus, such as the Aboriginal Student Services. Another experience for those students looking for more information pertaining to university life is the “Meet the Residence Life Management Team” event on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Brock’s Residence Life Staff offers countless opportunities to make the move to campus not only much easier for new students, but also equally thrilling. To learn more about these events being offered during Brock’s Welcome Week, as well as many more, be sure to visit the “Welcome Week Events” page located on the ExperienceBU website, which you can find here.

