An inside look at Brock’s Marilyn I. Walker campus

Christian Roethling

Throughout the Brock University campus, there are many buildings and facilities to explore. No matter which way you turn, there is always something new to see or do. But did you know that Brock University’s passion for inspiring its students’ creativity is so strong that there is an entirely separate building apart from the rest of the campus, revolving around the fostering of artistic and creative expression?

The Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts (MIWSFPA), generally dubbed as “The Marilyn I. Walker.” The Marilyn I. Walker building is the epicentre of all that Brock University’s students have to offer creatively, which is made evident by exploring the building itself.

Located in downtown St. Catharines and next to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, the Marilyn I. Walker is the central hub for all things music, visual arts, culture and dramatic arts at Brock University. While exploring the halls of the 95,000 square-foot facility, you will be hard-pressed to find a nook or cranny that does not have some sort of art piece or visual design created by Brock University’s very own art students, who form the Department of Visual Arts (VISA). Even without stepping into a classroom, simply taking a stroll down the halls of the multi-level building will put the creativity of Brock’s arts students on display.

If you find yourself craving more to see or do, listen in on the sounds created by Brock University’s masters of music. With state-of-the-art practice rooms and equipment worthy of professional artists at their disposal, the University’s students that compose Brock’s Music Department (no pun intended) have a wide array of assets available for use at the MIWSFPA.

The section of the Marilyn I. Walker campus that I am a part of is the Department of Dramatic Arts (DART). If you ever have the opportunity to explore the building, be sure to take a peek inside the large performance studios where classes take place. The research, practice, and creative development that takes place in these studios is sure to inspire and broaden the passion of any Brock students pursuing a career in the wonderful field of dramatic arts.

Finally, the studies in arts and culture (STAC) program also finds a home in the Marilyn I. Walker building. This program specializes in everything from arts and cultural management to cultural critique and agency. It connects all of the other sectors that combine to create the Marilyn I. Walker School, and broadens its students’ perspectives on the world that surrounds them.

If you are interested in keeping in touch with what’s going on at the MIWSFPA, a great place to check up on is the Dear Marilyn podcast on Spotify, where Marilyn I. Walker students Danielle, Chloe and Hayley interview local artists and creative Brock alumni to learn more about the world of professional art.

Located at 15 Artists’ Common in downtown St. Catharines, the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts is a dynamic hub for all things creativity at Brock University. Whether you are stopping by a dramatic arts performance, listening in on a musical number, or taking in the artistic sights, the MIWSFPA is always certain to present something new that will surprise you.

