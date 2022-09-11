Why Brock clubs are the best way of making friends on campus

Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash

When beginning your university career, one of the most nerve-wracking processes that students go through is finding new friends. The learning curve for interacting with new people on campus is overwhelming and scary for many, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way.

If you were stressing about your social life at Brock, fret no more because the clubs offered on campus, and the lovely people within them, will offer avenues to start meeting new people.As intimidating as it may sound, all it takes to find a new friend or community is simply showing up to events offered by the clubs you are interested in.

Why?

Because everyone involved in the club/s of your interest wants the same thing you do, which is to create meaningful connections with like-minded people and to have fun while doing so.

An added benefit that comes with consistently attending club events is the fact that your personal and professional skills will be highlighted. Sooner rather than later, you will find yourself improving your leadership skills, your organization skills and your networking abilities, through your club involvement. That said, what is better than meeting new friends while gaining skills that you can advertise on your LinkedIn?

The best part about the clubs at Brock is the fact that there is something for everyone, which means that no matter what club you choose, you will find people who resonate with you. As of now, there are more than 100 ratified clubs on campus, categorized under 9 “pillars”: academic, cultural, political, advocacy, community development, religious, arts, general interests and well-being.

Once you are ready to embark on your friend-making journey at Brock, the most important step will be to sign into the Experience BU website. You will do this with your student email and password. Once you do so, you will be able to browse through the different student organizations at Brock. If you find an organization that catches your eye, click on the “join” button to request acceptance into the club, and you should receive an email confirmation once you are admitted as a member.

Alternatively, once the school year starts you will be able to attend the yearly Clubs Fair happening during BadgerFest. At the event, you will be able to visit different club tables, talk to the club executives and sign up for memberships. The details for the time and place for the Clubs Fair, and Badgerfest as a whole, will be announced on the orientation week website soon.

From then on, it is recommended that you keep tabs on the student organizations that catch your eye through their social media accounts or even the Experience BU website (under the events tab). Staying in the loop is important because some clubs offer weekly meetings while others might host events monthly.

Student organizations at Brock are notable for their ability to cultivate tightly-knit communities, and with such a variety of clubs, everyone can find a place to belong and create new relationships. Once you find an organization to involve yourself in, don’t be afraid to say to the many unfamiliar faces in your club, because there is a high chance that they are looking for a friend that is just like you.

