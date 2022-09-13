Brock welcome week and Brock International plans trip to Niagara falls

Photo by Ravneet Singh on Unsplash

Dapo Babajide

Two of Brock University’s student event-focused organizations have teamed up and planned a trip to a local tourist attraction:, Niagara Falls.

Brock International and Welcome Week organizations have teamed up and planned a trip to the waterfall attraction on Saturday, Sept. 17 fromat 2:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Students planning to attend the trip are to meet in front of the International Building where the bus will depart at 3 p.m., with no exceptions.

On the trip, students attending are to head to Niagara Falls for a day of fun after the bus drops them off in front of the Hershey Chocolate Factory. At 9:15 p.m., attendees are to meet back at the Hershey Chocolate Factory where the bus will return back to the international building at 9:30 p.m.

The event is focused on bringing people together and promoting international and cultural awareness. The trip will also visit the Niagara Falls tourist area, which is known as Clifton Hill, a major tourist promenade area in the city of Niagara Falls.

One ticket for the trip costs $10 per student. The ticket covers private transportation to and from Niagara Falls. Tickets for the trip can be purchased here.

Trip goers are to print or screenshot their ticket confirmation and have them for boarding the bus. Students are also encouraged to have the eEvent pPass ready to scan before they board the bus.

It is important for anyone planning on going on the trip to know that only registering on Experience BU does not grant them a ticket.

The bus times are very strict, therefore, anyone planning on staying longer at Niagara Falls should plan their own transportation ahead of time and notify the trip leader.

