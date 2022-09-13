Brock’s Student Health Services offers countless services to aid students in university life

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

The transition to university life can be a difficult process for many students. Fortunately, Brock aids students by making such a change much easier through a host of student services geared toward increasing the quality of life for students on campus. One of the most supportive services on campus is Brock’s Student Health Services.

Whether a student has a medical issue that requires attention, a problem relating to one’s mental health, or even just the desire to speak to someone who will listen, Brock’s Student Health Services is there to help scholars in any capacity:

“Student Health Services is absolutely beneficial for university students, especially the ones who have not ever left home before, they’re being away from their parents, they’re coming in from other cities. With us being right on campus, we’re close enough that they can have quick access and we can direct them in whatever aspect they need,” said Naomi Christopher, administrative assistant for Student Health Services.

At Brock, Student Health Services offers numerous kinds of assistance, such as drop-in urgent care services, mental health services, COVID-19 vaccination clinics, alcohol and drug assistance, STI testing, and prescription services. Such services provide students with anything and everything they need to navigate through any emergencies or difficulties they may come across at Brock:

“I think if we didn’t have a student health service or student accessibility service on campus it would be really detrimental. I think it really helps the students succeed,” said Christopher.

In addition to the various services they provide, Student Health Services additionally offers workshops and group counselling to further support students, which are offered both online and in person. According to Mehroon Kassam, manager of Student Health Services, some workshops and support groups provide aid with anxiety-related problems, mindfulness, how to ameliorate with studying, and support for students with ADD and ADHD.

“We also provide groups for two of the key things that young people at this age may have challenges with, which is tolerating emotional distress and emotional regulation,” said Kassam.

By possessing the knowledge and understanding of the importance of providing such services, Student Health Services is equipped to aid students in the best way possible. Such workshops and support groups are available for registration on ExperienceBU.

According to Christopher and Kassam, the most sought out services provided by Student Health Services are mental health services and STI testing.

Such services, and many more, are available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 905-688-5550 ext. 3245.

According to Kassam, such services are limited to these times due to a shortage of physicians, despite the various amounts of medical and mental health professionals associated with Student Health Services, “After 4:30, we have one clinician that does evenings. We try to do the best that we can to meet the needs of the students who may only be available in the evening, but it’s hard to find staffing to work then,” said Kassam.

Although staffing may be limited during evenings, Brock does provide 24/7 crisis support, which can be accessed either by contacting 1-833-BROCK-33, or by downloading the My SSP app.

Despite some limitations, Brock’s Student Health Services does everything in their power to offer students all the help they can get.

“We love our students and we want them to succeed, so we will do whatever we can, whether it be a hug, or a virtual hug, we are there to listen to them,” said Christopher.

For more information on Brock’s Student Health Services and their additional amenities, visit the Student Health Services page on Brock’s website.

