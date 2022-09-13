BUSU welcomes students to Brock with annual BadgerFest event

Christian Roethling

On Saturday, Sept. 3, BUSU’s BadgerFest event kept undergraduate Brock students engaged and excited throughout a week filled with fun events and opportunities.

BadgerFest has become a Frosh Week staple and is hosted each year by Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU), with sponsors such as Scotiabank and StudentVIP. The event is held to welcome both new and returning Brock undergraduate students, and provides a chance for attendees to meet new people and create friendships.

The weeklong festival, which was only open to Brock students holding a student card, had events tailored to accommodate as wide a range of interests as possible.

“[The] BadgerFest events have been planned specifically for the students of Brock as an opportunity to meet new friends, have fun and get to know [the Brock University] campus. They cater to a range of interests, from a community fair to paint party, bingo to live DJs at Isaac’s and more,” said Faten Darbaj, BUSU president in an interview with Brock News.

BadgerFest was a major part of Brock’s Welcome Week, which was aimed at making students’ introductions to Brock University as exciting as possible. This comes as Brock welcomes 2500 students to its residences during one of the largest incoming classes the university has ever seen.

According to the official BadgerFest FAQ page, BUSU ensured that the event prioritized inclusivity every step of the way, “BadgerFest is a fun event where people [of] different races, religions, cultures, belief systems, sexual orientations and walks of life come together as the Brock Community.”

For more information on BadgerFest, check out the dedicated website BUSU has created for the event here.

Like this: Like Loading...