Brock Chess Club implements weekly chess tournaments

Dapo Babajide

Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash

There is some exciting news for all chess-loving students.

Brock University’s chess club will be hosting both in person and online chess tournaments. The tournaments serve to encourage the club’s members to socialize and meet other people by a game of chess, which allows them to play against as well as work with each other.

Another purpose of the club is to promote the game of chess in general by using chess skills for learning and also getting in the competitive spirit.

Brock Chess welcomes all skill levels. Although they play competitively, they are welcoming towards beginner chess players and assist them with detailed feedback. The members are eager to share their knowledge of the board game over the weekly lessons.

Their chess tournaments run between the hours of 5 p.m and 9 p.m every Sunday in order to make tournament times easy for new members. They meet at Robert S.K. Welch Hall, room 327.

The chess tournament events also aim to promote volunteering, school spirit and the course wide curriculum experience.

Like this: Like Loading...