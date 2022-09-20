All you need to know about the 2023 MBA games

Dapo Babajide

The MBA Games are a three day, graduate-level, inter-university annual competition in Canada. Graduate students completing their Masters in Business Administration (MBA) compete in three competitive events: academics, athletics and spirit.

The competition was established in 1988 at Queen’s University and it is considered the largest MBA competition in Canada. The Games provide a great opportunity in bringing the best of academia, industry and community together.

The Games also give back to the community as every year, a charity is selected and participating schools raise money and awareness to the chosen charity.

The Games are hosted by different universities each year. This year, the games are being hosted by the Schulich School of Business at York University,who won it last year, as it is tradition that the reigning champions of the competition get the privilege of hosting it the following year in their home city.

The 2022 MBA games that took place last year had a total of 284 participants across sixteen universities. Brock’s Goodman School of Business’s team took home fourth place last year for the 2022 competition.

The academic competition of the event addresses real problems companies and industries face in today’s world. Athletic events for the MBA games are all about challenging future business leader’s perseverance, teamwork and their ability to adapt through fun and engaging physical activities. The spirit events of the MBA games has to do with encouraging teams to actively participate in the MBA games while giving back to their communities.

This year, the MBA games will be held in person from Jan. 6 to 8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. The games allow up to 18 participants from each university with only one team allowed to represent each school. Participants will be required to pay a $70 fee.

The Goodman Graduate Business Council has announced that the Goodman School of Business will be participating this year.

More information on the 2023 MBA games can be found on their website.

