Brock Crafting for a Cure’s Game Night Kicks Off Semester 

Brock Crafting for a Cure has introduced itself with its game night and now plans to get down to business.

Brock Crafting for a Cure (or Brock CFC) is a branch of the non-profit charity Crafting For A Cure. Club members get together to create craft -kits, then bring them to children and youth in emergency rooms, clinic treatment rooms, operating waiting rooms and mental health clinics. There are 200 kits in each kit-set, meaning they can provide one kit for 200 children at a time.

On Sept. 13, Brock CFC hosted its first meeting of the fall semester, which was also its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic. Brock students were invited to meet up at 7 p.m. and play a variety of games, including Apples to Apples, Spot It and Cheat.

After some icebreaker questions, each table was formed into a group. The groups played the game at their table for 10 minutes, then they would determine who won and send them to the board to update their score. The player who won the most games received a bag of goodies including Golden Oreos and Celebration Cookies.

The game night, as well as the club itself, was led by two co-presidents, Julia Peacock, a third-year concurrent education student, and Isabella Worden, a third-year criminology student. In an interview, they outlined their plans for the club this year.

“We’re looking forward to having a bunch of meetings throughout the year, hopefully every second Tuesday of the month,” said Peacock. “Hopefully twice a month as well.”

When asked about how the club would differ from last year, both co-presidents said that they expected a much larger turnout.

“I feel like a lot more people are getting engaged now that we’re back on campus… I believe it’s more intriguing for people to come meet new people and just get more experience in becoming more active in the community,” said Peacock.

“I think it was harder online, just because people forget about it more often than it being in person,” added Worden. “When you’re online, you’re like, ‘Oh, I just missed that.’ When you actually have to go somewhere, I think more people are likely to put it in their calendars or just remember when it is. Also last year, we didn’t have a good turnout of attendance. We had probably 10 members, but as you can see from tonight, there were 22 people that came out.”

During the pandemic, it was not possible for Brock CFC to meet up in-person, making it impossible to make the craft -kits. Now that this restriction is lifted, both co-presidents were optimistic that they would be able to produce more craft -kits this year.

“Since it’s been all online, we haven’t been able to make craft-kits… We made one last year, during the winter term. So this year, we’re hoping to do two, one each semester, ” said Worden.

“We’re hoping to do a couple fundraisers throughout the year,” saidadded Peacock. “We’re hoping to partner with different organizations, so that we can get more people involved to share their product while also doing craft kits, getting people to get community service hours.”

They made a mention of the STEP Youth Centre, with whom they’ve partnered before. They are currently in the midst of planning an event with the kids there, possibly involving them in the craft making.

“It’s nice to be able to finally give back to them,” said Peacock. “During COVID times we weren’t really allowed to be in the hospital, making the craft kits there. But now that we can give back to the people that are actually giving us a place to craft, it feels really good.”

It seems that Brock CFC is prepared to restart their club with gusto, and the members are excited to resume in-person meetings. They have more planned for this year and are looking to help those in need.

