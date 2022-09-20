Don’t miss the messiest event of the year: Brock’s annual Grape Stomp

Photo by Cassie Matias on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

Whether you’re new to Brock this year, a returning student, or even a Brock alumni, the annual Grape Stomp is an event that nobody should miss.

Having been a campus tradition for many years — and many more to come — the highly renowned Grape Stomp is an essential part of Brock’s homecoming, with the 2022 event being no different than in previous years.

Besides being able to get messy and squash down on as many grapes as humanly possible, the beloved event allows students the opportunity to connect with one another, while also being able to get in touch with some of Brock’s staff and alumni, allowing students to get better acquainted with their school community.

By participating in such an exhilarating — and amazingly messy — experience, Brock’s students, faculty and alumni are able to celebrate both their school and Niagara’s identity.

The Grape Stomp, which falls during Brock’s homecoming week every September, introduces students to Niagara’s roots while celebrating the region’s recognition as a wine country. With numerous vineyards and wineries, Niagara is one of the most praised grape-growing and winemaking regions in Ontario, making Brock’s annual event extremely fitting for the region.

Such a celebration can be enjoyed by anyone living in or visiting the region, which is why the event is available to any current or former student. Registration for students interested in partaking in the event can be done easily online here, while Brock Alumni are free to register here. Those under the age of 18 who are interested in participating in the event must make sure to download and have a parent or guardian fill out a consent waiver. Although registration is completely free, participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item in donation to the region’s Community Care organization.

“Gather your friends, be creative and dress in costume (please be mindful of appropriate costume standards) and stomp away on a metric tonne of local grapes,” wrote Brock University on an Instagram post dedicated to the event last week.

The acclaimed event has been a staple in Brock’s Homecoming since 2001, with hundreds of students gathering in Jubilee Court to get their hands (and most definitely their feet) dirty. In 2014, nearly 1,000 students signed up to participate in the activity. This year, over 550 alumni and their guests are anticipated to take part in the event, making this year’s Grape Stomp one for the books.

The highly celebrated event will commence this Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m., and will last until approximately 1:00 p.m. Students planning on participating are asked to arrive at Jubilee Court at 11:30 a.m in order to check in. In addition to the renowned stomping, partakers will also be able to enjoy live music from local band, Vinyl Flux, as well as a free barbeque.

Whether new to Brock’s university’s many traditions or highly acquainted with them, students and alumni are encouraged to join in on the fun and be sure not to opt-out of an experience they won’t want to miss.

