Nintendo Direct shows fans what’s down the pipeline in Winter and beyond

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a new installment of Nintendo Direct was broadcast across YouTube and Nintendo’s official website. Nintendo Direct refers to a series of presentations which showcase information on upcoming Nintendo releases and updates. The series has been running since 2011, and the episodes are typically referred to by fans as “Directs.” In recent years, Directs have only showed off games that will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

The Direct was announced on Twitter on Sept. 12, the day prior to the airing of the showcase. Nintendo UK made a special statement simultaneous to the announcement of the Direct, stating that, “as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning,” the UK branch of Nintendo would not be livestreaming the Direct. Rather than watching the Direct live, fans from the UK were told to expect an on-demand version of the video releasing an hour after it began streaming everywhere else in the world.

When the Direct went live on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m, viewers were greeted with a trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, the 17th main installment in the long-running Fire Emblem strategy game series. Engage had been leaked on online forums for months prior to the reveal, so for many, the trailer only stood as confirmation of what fans already knew. Yoshiaki Koizumi, a senior executive officer at Nintendo, then introduced himself as the main presenter for the Direct.

During the first round of “headlines,” which is a rapid-fire series of smaller announcements; games and downloadable content such as It Takes Two, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2, TUNIC, and STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life were shown off. Each round of headlines concludes with a “spotlight”: a longer segment devoted to one (typically more substantial) announcement. The first spotlight was devoted to the announcement of Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to Square Enix’s 2019 RPG Octopath Traveler.

A second stream of “headlines” showcased titles such as THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3, and a look at some upcoming Nintendo 64 titles that will be joining Nintendo’s subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The section concluded with a spotlight in which Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of such series as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, made an appearance. After sharing a bit about the mobile app Pikmin Bloom, Miyamoto presented a teaser for the long-awaited next entry in the Pikmin series: Pikmin 4. This announcement was huge news for Pikmin enthusiasts, who have been waiting since 2013 for a new original mainline installment in the series.

A final series of headlines displayed titles such as Bayonetta 3, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, and Fall Guys: Season 2. The section ended with a spotlight revealing Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of the original game on the Nintendo Wii. This game serves as part of Kirby’s 30th anniversary celebration, which also contained entries Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

After thanking viewers for tuning into the Direct, Koizumi revealed that he had one final announcement to share. The final trailer of the Direct finally gave fans the long-awaited title to the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Viewers also learned the planned release date for the game: May 12, 2023.

The Nintendo Direct contained a wide array of titles and genres suiting many types of Nintendo fans. Despite an overall mixed reception and prompting an Internet meme about how many “farming simulators” there were present in the Direct, many fans still left the presentation excited and engaged.

