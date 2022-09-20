Voting in Niagara Region’s municipal election begins on Oct. 24

Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash

On Monday, Oct. 24, Niagara residents will come together to vote for the election of a mayor, councillors, regional councillors, and school board trustees.

All those who are at least 18 years of age, residents of local municipalities in Niagara (or a non-resident owner or tenant, or the spouse of said owner or tenant), and not prohibited from voting by law are eligible to vote in this municipal election.

Students who consider their home to be the place where they reside when they are not at school are eligible to vote in both their self-identified home’s municipality and the municipality in which their school resides.

Those who are eligible to vote can do so by voting proxy, or by mail if they have submitted an application by Sept. 15. There are several advance voting days, which are listed here. On Election Day, voters must go to the ward in which they live. On Oct. 24, polls will be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Candidates attended a candidate’s meeting on April 28, 2022, in which they became familiar with the roles they will be attempting to take on. Candidates were also acquainted with factors such as third-party advertising, the nomination process and the campaign period.

The declaration of results will be available after voting day, on Oct. 25, and the term of office begins on Nov. 15. The Regional Council inauguration will take place on Dec. 1.

For more information on the St. Catharines division of the municipal election, visit the dedicated website here.

