Lululemon and Industria Pizzeria set to open at the pen centre

The Pen Centre, located at 211 Glendale Avenue, St Catharines, is Niagara’s largest shopping centre and a local, popular place for Brock University students to shop, work and hang out.

The mall will soon be adding two new stores to their collection: Industria Pizzeria + Bar and Lululemon.

Industria Pizzeria + Bar, a modern pizzeria and bar that offers a fusion of authentic and modern Italian cuisine, is set to open this fall. It will be located near the Pen Centre’s second entrance in between Starbucks and Sportchek.

Industria Pizzeria + Bar, which originated in Montreal, will also be opening another location close to the area in Mississauga, Ontario. According to their website, they like to think of themselves as a happy medium between a large corporate chain and an owner-operated local restaurant.

Lululemon is an high-end yoga-focused chain that features stylish and athletic wear as well as other accessories. They sell a wide range of items including clothes and jackets, leggings, dresses, joggers, sports bras and underwear to accessories such as backpacks, hats, yoga items, pouches, wallets and more.

Additionally, a retail store location is set to open this winter in the Pen Centre. It will be located inside the mall beside Reitmans and across LIDS.

The Pen Centre has seen the implementation of various new stores over the course of the past year. Fit4less, a gym that operates 24/7 and is designed to give you everything you need to achieve your fitness and health goals, opened earlier this year in the mall’s basement as well as Trillium College, a technical school with health, business, technology, social and trade programs.

Updates on the stores and their official openings will be posted on thepencentre.com.

