St. Catharines celebrating Canadian art and culture until Oct. 16

Christian Roethling

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 16, the City of St. Catharines will be joining the rest of Canada to celebrate Culture Days, the largest public participation campaign supported by Canada’s arts and cultural communities.

Culture Days has become known for its free live and virtual performances, workshops and events honouring art and culture in Canada. The event is for all age groups and in-person events are being planned by activity organizers.

While the first weekend of the event has already passed at the time of this article’s publication, there are still many events to look forward to. Take a look at the upcoming events that Culture Days will be bringing to St. Catharines:

Weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Oct. 1 will kick off at 10 a.m with an Art Show and Sale at the Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre, followed by an arts and crafts workshop, painting and mixed media events, communal rewriting of a dramatic scene and symmetrical drawing workshops later in the day. This day will appeal to visual artists and dramatists alike.

Weekend of Oct. 7 to 9

A large-scale chalkboard activity will allow attendees to engage their whole body in an art-making experience on Oct. 7. The following day on Oct. 8, a “Canadian Meets Mexican Piano Music” concert will take place, along with a “Kaleidoscope Chamber Music” concert and printmaking exploration workshops.

Oct. 9 will conclude the third weekend of Culture Days with an open-mic night, open to musicians, comedians and poets of all ages.

Weekend of Oct. 14 to 16

Oct. 15 will begin the final weekend of Culture Days with an Art Journal workshop. The Kaleidoscope Chamber Music and Canadian Meets Mexican Piano Music concerts will make a second appearance.

Finally, on Oct. 16, a Winter Landscape Acrylic Painting event will conclude Culture Days in St. Catharines.

St. Catharines’ take on Culture Days will bring together artists and cultural enthusiasts of all ages and demographics. In this celebration of all things art and culture in Canada, anyone is welcome no matter what point they are at in their artistic interest or career.

