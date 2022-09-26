St. Catharines Public Library Launches October Programs

Photo by Alfons Morales on Unsplash

Dapo Babajide

St. Catharines Public Library is St. Catharines’ official public library.

It has a main branch in Downtown St. Catharines, with three other branches throughout the city; the Dr. Huq Family Library Branch, Merritt Branch, Port Dalhousie Branch, and even a books-to-go kiosk in the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

Every month, the library hosts a series of programs for adults, teengers and kids. These programs range from educational to fun and games ;there is something for everybody willing to get themselves involved and meet the community around them.

This month, the programs are filled with Halloween-themed activities and early literacy through storytime events. All programs for the month of October are free of charge.

Adult October Programs

The adult programs for the month of October start on Monday, Oct. 3 where a “Brock Talk” is being held at the central library branch. This event is about recovering the history of the lost medieval kingdoms of man and the isles. The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Another “Brock talk,” this one titled: “Wicked witches, Hideous Harpes and Villainous Vampires: Monstrous Women in Video Games” will take place at the Central branch on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Dr. Huq family branch will be hosting an event on raising bilingual children.

“Book a Librarian,” a program where you can have one-on-one time with a librarian will be available on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Central branch and on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Merritt Branch.

Teen October Programs

Created specifically for children ages 13 to 17, teen programs are a great opportunity for elementary and high school students to explore more of what the library has to offer.

“Paperback Pumpkins” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Central branch. “Young artists series” is set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. also at the Central Branch.

Kids October Programs

Kids programs are created for specific age groups. The programs are designed to give the best experience for kids of certain ages.

“Origami bat bookmark” for ages 7 to 13 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. at the central branch. For ages 9 to 14, a “Decorate a pumpkin!” event will take place on the same date at the Merritt branch. The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Children aged 4-6 can enjoy an event themed “Pumpkin to talk about” on Monday, Oct. 24, at 10:30 a.m. a the Dr. Huq family branch. That same location on that date will host a storytime event named “All-Hallow’s Read Aloud” at 6:30 p.m for children aged 8 to 11.

“Therapy trails,” for kids aged 6 to 12 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Merritt Branch. “Cocoa Club,” created for kids aged 6 to 9 will take place every wednesdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Merritt branch.

“Books and babies,” and “Preschool storytime” are two programs offered in multiple libraries at different days of the week until november and december.

Register here for any of the programs listed. Locations and hours of the branches can be found here.

