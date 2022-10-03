Brock Badgers’ September Performance recap

Photo by: Brock University

Dapo Babajide

All in all, the Brock Badgers’ September run has seen more good than bad. Here’s an overview of some outstanding Badgers and the current standings as of September 2022.

All Star Badgers: September Student Athletes of the Month

Athletes for the week of Sept. 12 were Taylor Miskolczi (#24) for men’s soccer and Grace Tawil (#21) for women’s soccer.

Miskolczi is a second-year accounting (co-op) major from Welland, Ontario and a goalkeeper for the Badgers’ men’s soccer team. He started in the first two games for the Badgers’ season which were back-to-back victories. Miskolczi was also named Ontario University Athletics Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19.

Tawil, a teacher education (intermediate senior) major from Jordan Station, Ontario is a defender for the Badgers’ women’s soccer team. She was recognized for a great defensive effort in the two games against the Windsor Lancers’ women’s soccer team. This is her second year on the women’s soccer team. Last year, she played the centre midfield position as a freshman.

For the week of Sept. 19, the Badgers athletes of the week were awarded to Paige DeNeve for Women’s Rugby and Reid Lunney (#47) for Baseball.

Deneve is a second year nursing student playing for the Brock Badgers’ women’s rugby team. This is her second year playing the fly-half position for the Badgers. She is from Zephyr, Ontario. She had a total of nine points at the Badger’s season opener, where they won the game 28-3 over the Waterloo Warriors’ women’s rugby team.

Lunney plays the shortstop position for the Badgers’ men’s baseball. He is a sport management major from Holland Landing, Ontario. His strong and consistent playing was appreciated during the Badgers’ first four games of the season. His most impressive performances from the stat line were the two doubles, a triple, and a home run he recorded.

The week of Sept. 27 saw Rowan O’Neill for women’s rowing and Aidan Buis (#8) for men’s lacrosse as the athletes of the week.

O’Neill is a third-year sports management major from Welland, Ontario. O’Neill earned two first place results at the Western Invitational Regatta, which was the opening competition for the Badgers’ rowing season: one in the lightweight women’s single and another in the lightweight women’s four, along with Zoe Durcak, Bella Durcak, Mia Biancaniello and coxswain Serafina Dell.

Buis, an oenology and viticulture major from Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, plays the midfield position for the Badgers’ men’s lacrosse team. He had one goal in a Friday night road victory against the McMaster men’s lacrosse team, he then went on to record an assist and a game winning goal against the Toronto men’s lacrosse team the following Saturday afternoon.

Buis, prior to the Saturday match, was honored with the Paul Miller Lacrosse award that recognizes dedication and perseverance to a team.

September standings for Brock Badgers

Regular season games didn’t start for all team sports for the month of September, but there have been a few notable results.

Badgers teams that started the regular season in September include Men’s rugby, who were fifth in OUA, with a record of one win and one loss. Women’s rugby ended the month at sixth place in the OUA. They had a record of two wins and two losses going into October.

Brock men’s soccer ended the month third in the west with 15 points, four wins, no losses and three ties. The women’s soccer team were fourth place in the western conference with four wins and three losses. Brock Badgers Baseball team finished September with a seven win, three losses record.

Both men’s and women’s rowing teams brought home several medals at the Western Invitational regatta, including nine first place results.

Overall, the badgers have definitely been doing more winning than losing, however, no teams are currently leading the OUA in standings. While this might be subject to change with teams such as Badgers’ men’s and women’s basketball, who were both at the top last season, time will have to tell its tale.

More information on teams, players, alumni, and other events regarding the Badgers can be found here.

