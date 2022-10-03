Don’t miss Niagara’s annual Ball’s Falls Thanksgiving Festival

Photo by Kerstin Wrba on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

Calling all lovers of Thanksgiving and everything fall: the Ball’s Falls Thanksgiving Festival is returning to Niagara this weekend, and it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

The Ball’s Falls Thanksgiving Festival has been a staple Niagara tradition for decades, with the festival celebrating its 48th year. This year, not only will the festival be returning to the Lincoln conservation area, but it will also be returning to its regular set up for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 festival saw a mixture of both in-person and virtual events. This year, however, the festival will take place fully in-person, with the inclusion of family favourite components that will be spread out throughout the four-day affair.

The festival will consist of various activities to encourage Niagara residents to return to the in-person activities. Its most notable feature is arguably its numerous arts and crafts vendors who set up along the reservation area, creating a fair within itself. This year, the festival will offer a lineup of over 150 vendors. The event will also offer many food and drink vendors, including some local favourites, such as Bench Brewing Company and Redstone Winery.

The event will also bring several entertainment options for festival-goers as well. Some favourites which have been offered in the past are the festival’s $10 pony rides, as well as various live music performances, including artists and groups such as Elyse Saunders, This Time Around and Haley Verrall. Many entertainment options for families and children will be offered as well, such as daily performances by Calvin’s Magic Show, daily face painting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and bouncy castles as well as other inflatables.

The festival also offers a Farmer’s Market, where attendees will have the opportunity to shop and purchase local produce, flowers, meats and more. The market is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and typically sees over 30,000 visitors.

One aspect of the festival that visitors will not want to miss are its notable heritage tours. Ball’s Falls, having been established in 1809, was known as one of the busiest industrial towns in the Niagara Peninsula and has much historic scenery to view. The tours will take locals around Ball’s Falls Historical Village and offer attendees a look at hand weaving and spinning demonstrations, the Ball family home, village cabins and churches, as well as many more captivating sites.

Ball’s Falls offers countless activities for individuals of any age, making it accessible for anyone looking to expand on the excitement of their Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets for the event are fairly reasonable, with general admission being $8.50 and tickets for children (ages 3 to 11) costing $6.50. Additionally, as opposed to offering a Seniors Day like the festival has done in the past, this year discounted rates for seniors will be available at $6.50 all weekend long. Tickets can be purchased both at the door or online until Thursday, Oct. 6, although purchasing online is recommended due to capacity limits. Tickets can be purchased here.

The four day festival is located at 3292 Sixth Ave, Lincoln and will be available from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

For more information on the event, or to learn how to participate by volunteering or becoming a vendor, visit the Ball’s Falls Thanksgiving Festival Website, which you can find here.

Like this: Like Loading...