Runners gather for Jumpstart Run event, raising money for children’s physical activity

Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

On Oct. 2, Canadian Tire Bank hosted the Jumpstart Run for Kids event in St. Catharines.

The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. when participants gathered at the St. Catharines Museum to enjoy a five kilometre run, with a free-to-attend one-kilometre “Kids Fun Run” event made as an alternative for children or families.

A virtual version of the event was made available for those who were concerned to attend in-person due to COVID-19.

The purpose of the run was to raise money for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. The fundraiser set a goal of $10,000 towards the charities, which support children in their endeavours with physical activity. The organizations also focus on boosting children’s self-esteem, social skills and academic abilities.

The official website for the event details the “sports” theme that this year’s run was based on, which is directly in line with the overall goal of the fundraiser.

“Coordinate matching outfits showcasing your favourite sports team, matching equipment or get creative to truly make it your own,” reads the website, which was also linked to registration. “Looking for ideas? Try matching helmets, jerseys/t-shirts, dance/cheer costumes, sweatbands, shin pads/knee pads/any protective gear, etc. Be creative and most of all, have fun!”

As of Oct. 2021, Jumpstart has supported 2.4 million Canadian children in their efforts to become physically active. 100 per cent of all proceeds from the 2022 event went directly to Jumpstart in order to help as many children as possible in their physical and fitness journeys.

