Families attend a day of Fall-themed fun at Happy Rolph’s on Oct. 15

Photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

On Saturday, Oct. 15, families gathered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm for the return of the annual Pumpkinville event.

The City of St. Catharines hosted the event, which was a return to form for Pumpkinville. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the event were scaled down and held at Market Square due to COVID-19 restrictions, so attendees were able to attend the event at its original venue for the first time since 2019.

This year’s Pumpkinville had a variety of events for visitors to enjoy, with some returning from previous years while others were completely new. Some of the events included crafts, face painting and a themed Betty Loo Photo Booth. It was evident that this year’s event placed a heavy focus on creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

500 free pumpkins, available with the support of the Meridian Credit Union, were available for pre-registered visitors. Newly added this year was a free tree giveaway of 500 white spruce seedlings to be planted at home, which functioned as a testament to the city’s goal of increasing its tree canopy cover.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet Bones, the mascot of the Niagara Ice Dogs, and could enter for a chance to win free game tickets. St. Catharines Fire Services was also present in order to spread awareness about fire safety.

Pumpkinville also served as a final opportunity for attendees to see the farm animals at Happy Rolph’s before they return to their homes later in October.

“Pumpkinville is a beloved tradition,” said Andrea Connelly-Miele, St. Catharines community and events coordinator, in a press release. “We know the community missed the traditional celebration at Happy Rolph’s, and so we look forward to bringing this highly anticipated event back to its original format,” they said.

Pumpkinville was a fun event for families to attend, and the city being able to bring back its original venue contributed to making this year’s edition a memorable one.

For additional details on the event, visit the official website on the event here.

