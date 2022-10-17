Santa Claus parade returns to Thorold after two-year hiatus on Nov. 26

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the annual Santa Claus parade will be returning to downtown Thorold after a two-year hiatus.

According to the City of Thorold’s official website, attendees can expect “a festive array of community floats, marchers, entertainers and bands.” Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance.

The parade has been a tradition in Thorold for three decades, with this year’s event marking the 30th anniversary of the event’s inception. The parade, which takes place on the final Saturday of each November, will invite residents of Thorold and visitors from surrounding areas to attend the event.

To honour the 30th anniversary of the parade, event organizers have teased “special elements and activities for this special occasion.” Staff and volunteers will be working diligently to create a fun-filled event for all.

At this moment, details on the parade route, parking and road closures are in the process of being finalized. However, timing has been revealed with the city confirming that the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This year, we recognize how truly significant the parade is for our Community. Not only does it mark the return of an in-person event, but it also kick-starts the Holiday Season,” said Mayor Terry Ugulini in a press release. “For 29 years, the parade has been run by dedicated volunteers who have been committed to providing City of Thorold residents with a fun and meaningful holiday celebration. We are excited to bring that vision back to life for the 30th Anniversary of the parade this year.”

The city is encouraging anyone who wishes to volunteer for the event to apply here.

Anyone who wishes to stay updated on the status and information of the event should check out the city’s Facebook event page.

