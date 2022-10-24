Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to fight Youtube star Deji Olatunji 

Photo by: Arisa Chattasa

Dapo Babajide

Something exciting is happening in the boxing world.

On Nov. 13, 2022, boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. will take on the YouTube sensation Deji “The Tank” Olatunji for an exhibition boxing match.

Mayweather, the 45-year-old boxing legend from Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., will fight 25-year-old Olatunji, from Watford, England, for entertainment purposes.

Mayweather had a perfect record of 50 wins and 0 losses in his professional boxing career, 27 of those wins were knockouts. Mayweather, who was also a five division champion, retired from professional boxing on Aug. 27, 2017. However, he still does exhibition fights that don’t count against his professional record.

On June 6, 2021, Mayweather fought Logan Paul, another YouTube sensation, in an exhibition match for entertainment purposes.

“I’m retired from boxing, but I’m not retired from entertainment,” said Mayweather in 2021, during a Showtime pre pay-per-view show.

Olatunji, a household name YouTuber in the United Kingdom with more than 10 million YouTube subscribers has previously been seen in the YouTube boxing scene. Since he began boxing, Olatunji has fought non-professional fights against YouTuber Jake Paul, TikTok star Vinnie Hacker and YouTuber Alex Wassabi, all of which he lost.

On Aug. 27, 2022, Olatunji fought YouTuber Yousef “Fousey” Erakat in a match in which Olatunji won with one minute and 34 seconds left in the third round, after Ekrat’s team threw in the towel. This was Olatunji’s first professional win, giving him an official record of one win and zero losses.

The fight will take place in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 1 p.m. EST. Both fighters are five-foot-eight. Mayweather fights mostly with an Orthodox stance combined with the Philly shell and Deji fights with a Southpaw stance. The fight will be hosted by Misfits Boxing in partnership with DAZN.

With Mayweather and Olatunji both having millions of followers, it will undoubtedly be an amazing event for boxing fans around the world.

The fight can be watched live here on Nov. 13.

