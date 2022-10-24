Brock Societies’ book sale on Oct. 27

Photo by: Tom Hermans

Austin Evans

On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Brock University Medieval and Renaissance Society (BUMARS) and the Brock University Historical Society (BUHS) will be hosting a book sale on the Canadian Tire Bridge, located between the Plaza building and Taro Hall.

The event will be run by fourth-year Italian and History co-major Elizabeth Colantoni from BUMARS. BUMARS and BUHS have recently collaborated on a social mixer on Oct. 3, and Colantoni said it was a pleasure working with their group.

“This was the first time the clubs have collaborated, at least since being back from the pandemic,” she said. “Earlier this term I reached out to the president of BUHS, Jesse, to ask if the club would like to join the book sale. And he then invited us to join in the social mixer. It’s been great to work with another club who wants to encourage growth and recruit new and interested members.”

She also mentioned that, despite the historical leanings of both clubs, there would be a wide variety of available books for sale.

“We’re selling all kinds of books,” she said. “Initially, we had wondered whether we should stick to textbooks/more academic sources, but we realized people would be interested in more than just those kinds of books. So we decided to accept everything that was being donated to us. We have topics ranging from non-fiction, historical fiction, fantasy, biographies, novels, world religions and a few others in between. The more we have, the more we can offer.”

These books were donated to them from various members of the community, including professors, the MARS and HIST departments and students.

“We’ve been lucky that many people have donated generously,” said Colantoni.

She then stated that the proceeds from this event would fund events like these in the future.

“The proceeds will be split amongst the clubs and they will be used for events happening in the future,” she said. “We have some exciting things in the works for next term! I’m not currently able to reveal too many details, as we’re still in the brainstorming and rough planning phases. But do stay tuned and follow our social media pages.”

This event will be accepting cash only; students can find an ATM in Union Station just down the stairs. It will run for five hours on Thursday afternoon, hopefully giving those interested enough time to stop by and see what they can find.

Like this: Like Loading...