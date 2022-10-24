BrocktoberFest brings drinks, games, and music to Isaac’s

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Christian Roethling

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Brock University held the BrocktoberFest Beer Festival at Isaac’s, Brock’s only full-service restaurant and bar.

BrocktoberFest is an event based on the themes of Oktoberfest, which is a festival celebrating beer traditionally held in Munich, Germany from late September to early October. The festival began with its first iteration in 1810, and has since become a widespread celebration of beer-drinking across the globe. BrocktoberFest was Brock’s take on the concepts and ideas of Oktoberfest.

Students gathered at Isaac’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 to enjoy the works of Niagara’s own breweries, partake in games and giveaways, and listen to live music by local band Avenue Inn. The official account for Isaac’s on Instagram, @brock.isaacs, described the event as an opportunity to “highlight and sample Niagara’s own distilleries and breweries, enjoy food, and listen to some local music.”

Due to the alcoholic nature of the event, BrocktoberFest was only open to students 19 years of age or older. Valid government issued ID and a Brock student card was required to enter the premises.

Seven distilleries and breweries were present at BrocktoberFest. Silversmith Brewing Company, Newark Brewing Company, Niagara Oast House Brewers, Forty Creek Distillery, Steam Whistle Brewing, Bench Brewing and Cold Break Brewing each made an appearance at the event. BrockTV was at the event, and BUSU was credited as having taken a role in the event’s organization.

BrocktoberFest brought the spirit of Oktoberfest to Brock University, uniting students in their interests and through a fun time.

