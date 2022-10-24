Downtown St.Catharines to host a Free Hallowe’en Candy Trail

Dapo Babajide

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the St. Catharines Downtown Association will host a free Halloween-themed event.

The event, titled “Hallowe’en Candy Trail,” will feature trick-or-treating at some select downtown businesses through the four hours of the event, but that’s not all.

From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., it will feature a free arts and crafts workshop with Dena Colling Gelentso, which you can register for here. This will take place on 80 King street, at the summer street entrance across from Smoke’s Poutinerie.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., three witches will be wandering around downtown, adding a spooky touch to the halloween experience. From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre will be playing “Little Monsters,” a 1989 Fantasy/Family movie starring Howie Mandel and Fred Savage. The electronic voucher for the movie can be found here.

A separate event also happening on the Saturday is the fourth annual Handmade Halloween Crawl from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Handmade Halloween Crawl is a fun halloween event where local handmade vendors or artists are given venues downtown. It’s based on a map and passport system where shoppers move from one venue to the next.

Shoppers can submit their completed passport at any one of the participating venues for a chance to win two big gift baskets of locally-sourced goodies. With over ten downtown businesses and forty local vendors participating, it is sure to be a fun-filled event.

The Handmade Halloween Crawl is also for a great cause as it will be collecting donations at all participating venues for R.E.B.E.L Dog Rescue, an animal adoption service for dogs.

With that much to do, these events will surely bring the community together and bring on the Halloween spirit.

