Champions League: FC Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid eliminated 

With just one more day left in the UEFA Champions League group stage, three of the world’s biggest clubs have been eliminated.

FC Barcelona

The Spanish super team, FC Barcelona, continues to struggle this season and that did not change on Oct. 26. Before Barcelona had even started their game they had been eliminated due to the result of the Inter Milan match earlier in the day where Inter Milan had beaten Viktoria Plzen 4-0.

The result in the Milan game had affected Barcelona’s play as they lost the match 3-0 to the German powerhouse Bayern Munich. Barcelona did not register a shot on target in the 90 minutes and conceded eight shots on goal. However they did edge Bayern in possession 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

Barcelona’s striker, Robert Lewandowski, is averaging over a goal per game across all matches this year. However he has yet to score against his former club – Bayern Munich – in the two Champions League matches they have played. Hence, Barcelona’s struggles against Bayern in Champions League this year, losing both matches on aggregate 5-0.

Barcelona will play their final round robin game on Nov. 1 against Viktoria Plzen before beginning their quest for the Europa League title, in a knockout stage playoff game set to take place in the middle of February. Barcelona also continues La Liga play on Nov. 5 against Almeria.

Juventus

Juventus has started horribly in the 2022-23 campaign, sitting eighth in the Serie A table – with a record of 5-4-2, and now officially eliminated from the round of 16 in Champions League after a 4-3 loss to Benefica.

Benfica took a commanding 4-1 lead in the 50th minute, and with Juventus’ offensive struggles this year, they were unable to mount a comeback despite late goals from Milik and McKennie.

This is the first time in 10 years that Juventus will not be competing in the round of 16 play as they prepare for their last Champions League match against PSG on Nov. 2. Unlike Barcelona, Jueventus still can finish bottom of the table in their group, making Nov. 2’s game a must win in order to compete in the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Atletico Madrid

After winning just once in their first five Champion League games, Atletico Madrid can no longer make the round of 16. They averaged less than a goal per game and went scoreless in three of them.

Spanish striker Alvora Morata has been held scoreless thus far, while fellow forward Antoinne Griezmann only has one goal to date. Between the two, they only had 23 shot attempts and 6 runs in the penalty area. For players of Morata and Griezmann’s stature, that is not nearly good enough.

Madrid continues their league play on Nov 6. against Espanyol and will also compete in the Europa League knockout stage as they finished third in Group B.

Where to Watch

The last day group stage games will be played on Nov. 2. while the round of 16 commences on Feb. 14, 2023 and can be streamed exclusively on DAZN

