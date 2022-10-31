Niagara Falls Christmas Market to begin spreading Christmas cheer on Nov. 12

Photo by: Kelvvin Balingit on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

If you are looking for a joyous way to jump into some Christmas festivities, look no further. The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to return this year and will run every weekend in Niagara Falls from Saturday, Nov. 12 until Sunday, Dec. 18.

Each weekend, the market will be open from Friday until Sunday. Friday hours will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday hours from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will boast a variety of Christmas-themed attractions and events, including “light displays, live entertainment, photo-ops, glow swings, glow seesaws and more,” according to the official Niagara Falls Tourism website. Candy canes and Santa’s sleigh will also be present at the event.

Naturally, the market will provide access to traditional vendors and local businesses that will be attending the event. It is expected that the vendors will have plenty of handmade items and festive decor up for sale.

The official website promises Christmas-themed street food and Canadian holiday treats, which attendees can enjoy by the fire pits that will also be available at the event. There will also be outdoor heaters to allow visitors to stay warm during their cold and potentially snowy strolls.

Those who visit the market on a Saturday will be able to take a photo with Santa, continuing a long-held tradition. The Grinch and select Disney characters will be making appearances as well.

Those who are concerned about the cost of attending need not worry, because admission to the market is free of charge.

The event organizers are embracing everything that they hold special about the Christmas season. The market’s website, which also includes a full schedule for every planned day, invites citizens to visit “the market that grew three sizes this year.”

Like this: Like Loading...