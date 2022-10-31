Nominees for St. Catharines 2022 Art Awards announced

Photo by: Diane Picchiottino

Austin Evans

On Monday, Oct 24., the City of St. Catharines announced the nominees for the 2022 Arts Awards, which showcases some of the most creative minds in St. Catharines.

The nominees are all artists who currently work and reside in the St. Catharines area. Since its start in 2005, the awards have served to increase the visibility of St. Catharines’ artists and cultural industries, honour cultural leaders and their achievements and cultivate financial and volunteer support for the arts sector.

There are a total of 20 nominees, spread across four different categories: Established Artist, Emerging Artist, Arts in Education and Making a Difference. Three of the nominees — Monica Dufault, Amy Friend and Rachel Rensink-Hoff — are instructors at Brock University.

The nominees for the Established Artist award are: Monica Dufault, Amy Friend, Sarah Jerrom, Joe Lavoie, Mori McCrae and Donna Szoke.

The nominees for the Emerging Artist Award are: Lillie Kazancioglu, Jill Lunn, Jonathan Moore and Kathryn Sinopoli.

The nominees for the Arts in Education Award are: Rachel Rensink-Hoff, Jana Simms-Bergsma and the Willow Arts Community.

The nominees for the Making a Difference Award are: Robert Burke, Bart Gazzola, Jill Lunn, Emily Oriold, The Empress Claudia Silva, Rebecca Walsh and the Willow Arts Community.

Additionally, one special patron will also be recognized with the Patron of the Arts award during the ceremony, with a special announcement for the Patron of the Arts award at a later date.

“The talent that we will celebrate at the St. Catharines Arts Awards truly represents the best of our community,” said Ashley Judd-Rifkin, culture coordinator. “The outstanding individuals and organizations that have been nominated for Arts Awards are all very deserving. Their commitment, creativity and contributions have made St. Catharines a more beautiful, vibrant, and exciting place to live.”

Winners will receive a hand-crafted award by Clayton Haigh of Turnstyle Glassblowing Studio, and a cheque for $500. The St. Catharines Arts Awards will be livestreamed from Partridge Hall at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Details on the livestream event will be posted to the City’s social channels closer to the event.

