Pink Floyd Niagara performing at PAC on Thursday

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Austin Evans

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Pink Floyd Niagara will be performing at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

Pink Floyd Niagara is a cover band dedicated to Pink Floyd, one of the most prestigious rock bands of all time. From their start in 1967, Pink Floyd has shaped the music industry, with albums such as Wish You Were Here, The Wall and The Dark Side of the Moon helping to establish the genre known today as progressive rock. Since 2007, Pink Floyd Niagara has dedicated themselves to bringing the magic of Pink Floyd to thousands of dedicated fans across Southern Ontario.

The band claims to deliver the music virtually identical to that of the original Pink Floyd, with such intensity that the emotional reaction of the audience ranges from dream-like serenity to awe-struck amazement.

In each performance, Pink Floyd Niagara performs a variety of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits, in addition to the entirety of The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd’s most acclaimed album.

The band is comprised of six members, all of whom play a variety of instruments: Mark Christopher on guitar, talk-box and vocals; Allan Colavecchia on drums and percussion; Phil Martin on bass and vocals; Eric Price on keyboard, percussion, guitar and vocals; Michael Swec on guitar and vocals; and Larry Swiercz on keyboards, synthesizers and vocals.

Additionally, there will be a choir consisting of Tina Calzonetti-Vaillancourt, Jenn Downie and Sue Ethier; Pink Floyd has incorporated choir vocals on tracks such as “The Trial.” For the Nov. 3 performance, Pink Floyd Niagara will be joined by special guest Glendon Smith on the saxophone; the saxophone being prominent in tracks such as “Shine On You Crazy Diamond Part V.”

The pricing for this concert starts at $35 for the balcony seats, with floor seating at $45 and box seats at $55. If you are a fan of this iconic band — or if you’ve ever wondered where that logo of a beam of light refracting through a prism comes from — stop by Thursday night to experience the music that created progressive rock.

