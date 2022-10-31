Premier League Matchweek 14 Highlights 

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Alejandro Vasquez Coronado

The Premier League matchweek 14 delivered some shocking yet entertaining results.

Here are some highlight-worthy matches:

It all started off with Manchester City facing a relegation zone-struggling Leicester City. Manchester City found themselves without Haaland, who in only 11 appearances is already the team’s and the league’s top scorer with 17 goals. His absence was noted as the game ended with only a 1-0 win for Manchester City after Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and showed his class to give his team the lead. This win maintains Manchester City in second place, two points behind Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who seems to be struggling to find their form this season, made an incredible and very-needed comeback to win the game 3-2 after being two down against AFC Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore scored a brace to open up the score for Bournemouth, the first goal coming halfway through the first half and the second one minutes after starting the second. Spurs’s comeback started in the minute 57 when Ryan Sessegnon scored, and then Ben Davies tied the game in the minute 73 with a header from a corner kick. Spurs’s momentum continued all the way to the end when Rodrigo Bentancur scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game which also came from a corner kick. This win sends them to third place on the table.

Brighton and Hove Albion gave Graham Potter a bittersweet welcome back to his old stadium as they beat Potter’s new team, Chelsea, 4-1 at the Amex Stadium. Brighton opened up the score early in the fifth minute with Leandro Trossard taking advantage of a weak Chelsea defense. The next two goals would be Chelsea’s own goals which further highlights how disastrous the defense was.

In the second half, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped off to make way for Édouard Mendy due to an injury, but that didn’t stop Brighton from putting one more goal in during injury time. Before that Kai Havertz got one in for Chelsea and for a moment it seemed as if Chelsea had woken up, but the momentum died quickly after.

Solly March had the most impact on the wings, creating the most chances and driving Brighton’s team forward, however, the player of the game is fully deserved by Robert Sánchez, Brighton’s goalkeeper who was the backbone and made countless important saves to keep the momentum going. This result sends Brighton up to the eighth place and drops Chelsea to sixth.

Liverpool’s nightmarish season just seems to get worse as they lose yet to another relegation-struggling team. The 2-1 loss against Leeds United also means the end to Virgil Van Dijk’s impressive streak of 70 games unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League. After this result, Liverpool finds themselves in ninth place with four wins, four ties, and four losses, a significant drop in the quality of football that has come to be expected from them over the past few years.

Two teams showed dominance while maintaining a clean sheet. Arsenal with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest to maintain their number one spot on the table, and Newcastle United after beating Aston Villa 4-0. Newcastle’s revival was inevitable after their new owners came into power, but the impact has been immediate. They have now climbed all the way to fourth place, a position they have not been for a very long time.

The table is starting to take form but it’s far from over. There are still a lot of crucial games to play and matchweek 15 includes some that could shift the positions on the table for big teams. Games coming up to watch out for are: Chelsea vs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool both scheduled for Nov 5.

For a full list of results and full table standings visit the Premier League page here.

