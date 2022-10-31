Save the date: Brock’s rescheduled Big Ticket Concert coming soon

Photo by: Panos Sakalakis on Unsplash

By Abbey Bilotta

The rescheduled date for Brock’s first Big Ticket Concert in nearly three years has finally been announced.

Students can look forward to attending the event on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Meridian Centre, located in Downtown St. Catharines. The featured artist who will be headlining the concert is yet to be announced.

Brock’s annual event, which has been on hold for the last two academic years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a staple in BUSU’s Badgerfest lineup. This year has proven to be no different, with students anxiously anticipating additional information on the event that is yet to be released.

The announcement of the rescheduled event follows BUSU’s earlier cancellation of the concert, which was originally intended to be held on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“In order to provide students with the best experience possible, our Sept. 10 Big Ticket Concert has been postponed,” said BUSU on an Instagram story posted the week of the original event.

Students were then asked to stay tuned for a notification alerting a later date for the event. Finally, over a month after the original date’s cancellation, the Brock community finally has their answer.

In an Instagram post released last week, BUSU disclosed to their followers the rescheduled date, while also informing students that the headliner is to be announced soon.

“Turn on notifications, because we will announce soon with a HUGE giveaway you won’t want to miss!” wrote BUSU in their post.

Although the headliner for the event remains unknown, there has been much speculation amongst students regarding who will be the first performer in nearly three years to hit Brock’s stage.

In previous years, prior to the pandemic, students welcomed artists such as American rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie in 2019, Canadian rapper NAV in 2018 and American rapper Desiigner in 2017.

The event’s previous artists have sparked many predictions amongst the Brock community, however whether Brock will be introducing a returning artist or an entirely new performer is yet to be confirmed.

Despite all of the speculation, students should anticipate an answer to their questions fairly soon. Additional information regarding a price for the event and a specific concert time should also be released in the near future.

To stay updated on to-be-released information regarding the event, as well as additional news and updates relevant to the Brock community, be sure to visit BUSU’s Instagram or their official website here.

