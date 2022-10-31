Take advantage of Brock’s outbound exchange program

Photo by: Lucas Davies on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

All Brock students interested in travelling, discovering new places and cultures or amplifying their educational experience, should be sure to consider participating in the university’s outbound exchange program.

Brock’s outbound exchange program allows students the opportunity to travel the world in a creative, independent and educational way. Through an international exchange, individuals are granted the ability to learn more about themselves and the world around them, while simultaneously attending courses in one of the many institutions partnered with Brock.

Through the exchange program, Brock offers two distinct experiences for students to choose from. The first option is a bilateral exchange, facilitated through Brock International Services with an individual school. This option is typically most popular and the institutions partnered offer some or all of their classes in English.

The second type of exchange is a multilateral exchange, in which students have the opportunity to attend one of Brock’s four “member schools,” while Brock could receive a student from a different partner institution.

Through its two different exchange options, Brock offers partnerships with over 60 separate institutions. With a variety of selections, Brock students are able to match with the schools that cater most prominently to both their personal and academic needs. Descriptions, locations and term dates and lengths can all be found in the partner information section of Brock’s outbound exchange program website.

In addition to the various institution options provided through Brock, students will be happy to learn that the funds for such an excursion do not have to be much more expensive than a typical semester at Brock. Although students may be required to pay for their own housing and travel expenses when abroad, they will continue to pay the same tuition that they would pay when attending Brock’s campus.

Additionally, while OSAP can still be applied for students studying abroad, students can also qualify for financial assistance through the Global Skills Opportunity Funding (GSO).

By offering such accessible options for students interested in the outbound exchange program, Brock encourages students to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Participating on an exchange is a fun and life-changing way to broaden your horizons academically, geographically and culturally,” reads the above-linked program outline.

For those interested in partaking in the excursion, Brock asks that you complete the exchange program application requirements. Requirements consists of a statement of purpose, a copy of a Brock Program Plan (which you must fill out with an academic advisor), two references with one that is academically related and a $55 application fee. Additionally, students are asked to rank their top three institution choices, as well as a list of courses from each partner school that they would be interested in taking.

Students must also be aware of their eligibility for the program. In order to be accepted, students must demonstrate a minimum overall average of 70 per cent, must have completed at least five credits prior to the exchange and must be a current undergraduate student at Brock.

Once each program requirement has successfully been met, students can then complete the online application form here.

Although Brock’s exchange program is an exhilarating experience for those interested in traveling and encountering new languages, cultures and people, it can also be equally overwhelming for students.

Brock, however, aims to abate any concern by offering various information sessions to aid students in the application process and eventual transition. Some upcoming session dates which students have the opportunity to sign up for are on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For a list of additional information session dates, as well as more information on Brock’s outbound exchange program, be sure to visit the subpage on Brock’s website.

