Badgers Soar Past Golden Hawks in Home Opener 

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Tomas Morgan

The Brock men’s basketball team are coming off an OUA Championship season and that has carried their momentum into their first two games. On Nov. 4, the Badgers played their season opener against TMU and dominated in a 87-69 win.

It was no different on Nov. 5 when the Badgers hosted Laurier in their home opener. Laurier had first possession as they won the tip off but were unable to execute on first possession.

Brock’s Isiah Bujdoso scored the first bucket of the game leading to an eventual 8-0 run to start the game. The Badgers locked down Laurier on the defensive side of the ball as the Golden Hawks went zero for four to start the game and did not score a point until the halfway mark of the quarter.

However, Laurier would change momentum on the back of Taye Donald who nailed the first three of the game from range, sparking a ten to zero run for Golden Hawks. Brock called a timeout as they trailed for the first time in the game 12-10.

After the timeout the Badgers looked rejuvenated with Georges Mfwamba Ngandu scoring off the dribble. The offence would finally open for both teams with three consecutive baskets scored.

Laurier scored the last point of the quarter to tie the game after one, 17-17.

The second quarter would be more of the same. A lot of back-and-forth action as both Brock and Laurier went on their own seven to zero runs. The Badgers were spreading the ball around as all player go their own looks while Laurier were riding the back of #3.

Brock’s team play gave them the lead as they went on a seven to zero run to end the half and lead 37-32.

Coming out for the second half it looked like it was going to be more of the same. Laurier scored the first basket in the paint and Brock answered back right away.

The Badgers started to clamp down on defence, not allowing Laurier to score for five minutes. Brock scored 11 straight points going up 46-35, with six of the 11 points coming from Daniel Caldwell.

The trend would continue as Brock dominated the third quarter, one point leading by 20 points. They outscored Laurier 22 to eight in the quarter and had a 19-point lead heading into the third.

When the game resumed for the fourth quarter, Brock kept up the pressure while Laurier looked like they had nothing left in the tank. Brock’s Jevonnie Scott controlled the rebound game with five rebounds in the quarter while also dominating the paint leading to four trips to the line where he shot six for eight.

Brock cruised to a 84-58 victory for their second win of the season and their first win at home.

The Badgers are shot 45.5 per cent from field, 50 per cent from three and 72.7 per cent in from the free throw line dominating the Golden Hawks in every category.

They continue their season Nov. 11 at home against Lakehead University.

Tickets can be bought here and games can be watched on OUAtv.

