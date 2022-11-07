Fonthill man breaks the bank with $100,000 lottery ticket

Photo by: Erik Mclean

The Brock Press

When playing the lottery, one comma can mean all the difference. At least, that’s what this Fonthill man will tell you.

Rodney Manuel, 45, first thought he had won $100 when he checked the OLG app, only for a second glance to reveal that he had actually won $100,000. “I looked again and noticed there was a comma, and it was actually $100,000,” said Manuel in an official OLG release. “My wife was the first person I told, and she didn’t believe it. I sent her a screenshot of the app to prove it.”

Manuel makes sure to always play Encore, a decision that certainly paid off this time. Encore is a bonus game in the lottery that provides an extra 22 ways to win, costing an additional $1 on top of the original ticket. There is an Encore draw every day.

Manuel won on the Encore by matching the last six digits in a seven-digit sequence in the exact order. The win was part of the July 29 Lotto Max draw and was purchased at Giant Tiger on Highway 20 in Fonthill. Manuel described his reaction to the win as a “surreal feeling.”

“This is my first major win,” said Manuel while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, as per the press release. “I choose Quick Picks and always add Encore!”

Manuel intends to put his winnings towards home renovations.

Like this: Like Loading...