Niagara IceDogs lose away game to North Bay Battalion 

On Nov. 3, the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs took on the North Bay Battalion at North Bay Memorial Gardens. The game was mostly a one-sided affair.

This was the IceDogs’ 13th regular season game of their 2022/2023 season. The two head coaches for the game were Daniel Fitzgerald for the Icedogs and Ryan Oulahen for the Battalion.

The first period was rough for the Niagara Icedogs. Only 3:36 minutes into the first period, Battalion’s right-wing Kyle Mcdonald(#19), secured the first goal of the game for his team on a power-play. Just 26 seconds later, the Battalion’s right-wing Jacob Therrien(#6) scored a goal.

Battalion Centre Dalyn Wakely(#14) then went on to score a power-play goal 17:36 minutes into the first period giving the Battalion a 3-0 lead over the IceDogs.

The IceDogs tried their best to fight back in the second period. Pasquale Zito(#61), a centre for the IceDogs scored 1:29 minutes into the second period, however they

couldn’t quite make a comeback.

The Battalion scored four goals throughout the rest of the second quarter which included left wing Nikita Tarasevich(#12)’s game winning goal at 2:09 minutes in, centre Anthony Romani(#15)’s insurance goal 4:48 minutes in, Matvey Petrov(#22)’s goal 5:47 minutes in, and Tarasevich’s power play goal 18:17 minutes into the quarter. The Battalion won the second with four points to the IceDogs’ one.

The IceDogs strived for a comeback in the third period, but the game was in the Battalion’s control.Therrien scored 7:51 into the third to further his team’s lead. Zito answered back with a goal 10:29 minutes into the period. Owen Van Steensel(#16), a left wing for the Battalion scored 15:41 into the third period.

The final goal of the game came from Zito, making it a hat-trick game for the IceDogs’ centre. Both teams had two goals in the third, however, the game was a 9-3 Battalion win over the IceDogs.

This game marked the first road game of the IceDogs’ five game road trip. The Niagara IceDogs are fourth in the central division, with a season overall record of three wins and seven losses thus far.

