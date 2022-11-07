The 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade is fast approaching

Photo by: Elyse Turton on Unsplash

Abbey Bilotta

Toronto is getting ready to kick off this year’s Christmas season with its annual Santa Claus Parade, scheduled to hit the city streets on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., the event popular amongst Toronto residents and all regions nearby, will begin with incredible floats, characters and bands to fill visitors with Christmas cheer.

The Santa Claus Parade has been a staple event in Toronto since 1905, drawing individuals in to celebrate hope, family and love. The parade can also be accessible to those throughout the country that do not live close enough to attend in person by televising the event so that it can be enjoyed by the millions watching at home.

Located in the heart of Toronto, the parade will begin at the Christie Pits, located on Bloor Street, and end at the St. Lawrence Market on Front Street, where attendees can continue the excitement by browsing through the market’s fresh produce and meats. The parade will also pass through notable city landmarks, such as the Royal Ontario Museum, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and even Union Station.

The event will be hosted by TV personality Melissa Grelo, chief meteorologist Kelsey McEwen and television broadcaster Tyler Edwards. The parade will also feature performances by none other than Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, Pentatonix and more, as well as performances by various live marching bands.

Additionally, the parade will be featuring the 40th anniversary of its celebrity clowns. The clowns will consist of 150 individuals and 50 junior clowns dressed up to walk the event.

The parade will also include 26 colourful floats, including one dedicated to the creation story, as well as an Indigenous float.

“It brings so much joy and happiness to so many people and I can’t wait to welcome it back to our city and to welcome back Santa Claus himself,” said Mayor John Tory in the parade’s 2022 announcement video.

The event will also be holding its annual Holly Jolly Fun Run, a five-kilometer running event which has been a staple addition to the parade. Runners who register for the event will have the opportunity to run the parade route 45 minutes before its commencement at 12:30 p.m. Runners are encouraged to dress in a silly costume during the race before joining the rest of the audience for the big parade. Registration for the run is $55 and can be found here.

Those interested in partaking in the event through its many volunteer options are also welcome to do so, with marcher volunteer positions and traffic management marshalls still welcoming applicants. Marchers must be 11 years or older to volunteer and traffic management marshalls must be 18 years or older. Those interested in volunteer opportunities can register for the positions here.

In addition to the parade being free of charge, it is the perfect opportunity for individuals of all ages to gather to begin celebrating the upcoming Christmas season. It is an event that locals and surrounding regions will not want to miss.

For more information on the Toronto Santa Claus Parade and its additional events, visit their official website here.

