To-Do In St Catharines: Serena Ryder playing at the PAC

Photo by: FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Austin Evans

On Friday Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Serena Ryder will perform at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC), with the soul singer Clerel opening for her.

Ryder is a renowned Canadian musician, having certified platinum songs such as “Stompa” and “Weak In The Knees,” as well as her platinum albums Harmony and Utopia. She has received numerous accolades, including six JUNO Awards, a MuchMusic Video Award for best rock video and the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour from Canada’s Walk of Fame.

In addition to her musical achievements, Ryder has also been awarded the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award. Her newest album, The Art of Falling Apart, focuses on Ryder’s mental wellness journey and the importance of being able to sit with uncomfortable moments.

Clerel is a Cameroonian vocalist and songwriter currently residing in Montreal. He has previously appeared on the reality TV show La Voix — The Voice Canada — and received acclaim for his performance in this year’s Montreal International Jazz Festival. He will be opening for Ryder in this show and in all their Ontario shows throughout November, including in Guelph, Oakville, Brantford and Brampton.

While the concert is normally $65 per ticket, university and college students receive a discount bringing each ticket to $25. Similar discounts exist for PAC members ($55) and high school students ($5).

Tickets for this event are available for purchase through FirstOntario’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...