Women’s Hockey: Badgers Fall to Gaels in Controversial Overtime Loss 

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Tomas Morgan

The Brock Badgers’ women’s hockey team was back in action after winning in a shootout on Oct. 29 at Queen’s University. This time, the Badgers were host to the Gaels on Nov. 4. Queen’s came out strong in the first three minutes of the game, hemming Brock in their zone and outshooting them three to zero.

That was until Badger Julianna Parks had a chance off the rush but Queen’s goalie Lexi Giorgi made an effective kick save.

At 9:46, Brock took a penalty for head contact. Allowing Queen’s their first chance on the power play. Brock killed off the first minute of the penalty with ease, not allowing Queen’s to set up in the offensive zone. With 45 seconds left on the powerplay Queen’s had a two on one rush where Brock goalie Kenzie Harmison had to make a pad save.

Brock would kill off the penalty but Queen’s continued to press in the Brock zone for the next few minutes.

Badgers captain Kaitlyn Colonna gained the zone with five minutes left and would help swing momentum back in Brock’s favour.

With two minutes left in the first period, Brock’s Madison Cronkwright slid the puck over to her teammate below the hash marks but she just missed the net, leading to a prolonged shift in the offensive zone where Queen’s took a penalty.

Queen’s proceeded to kill off the first 1:22 of the penalty and the first concluded zero to zero with the shots in Brocks’ favour nine to six.

To start the second Brock had 38 seconds left on the power play. They got one solid chance as the puck slid through the middle of the goalie crease but no shot on goal was had.

At around the 18:00 minute mark of the period, Queen’s countered with a chance off the rush but goaltender Kenzie Harmison made a nice pad save.

The next minute consisted of much back-and-fourth action through the neutral zone but no scoring opportunities.

The Gaels had two great chances in the low slot but Harmison continued to stand strong, shutting the door on all chances. Queen’s would continue to press leading to a Mishayla Christensen taking an interference penalty.

On the ensuing powerplay Queen’s Shelby Slye took a shot along the ice that was tipped by Alyson Reeves but Brock goaltender Harmison was there to make yet another incredible save.

The Badgers penalty trouble would continue as 1:37 minutes into the five-on-four Hannah Ryan took a tripping penalty giving the Gaels a five on three powerplay for 23 seconds.

At the end of the five on three Queen’s player Rebecca Thompson received a cross ice pass in which she one-timed over the yawning cage. Brock would kill off the remaining five on four penalty, limiting the chances and not allowing Queen’s power play to get set up.

At the 10:20 mark of the period Brock had a chance to open the scoring on a cross ice feed, unfortunately the puck went on edge and the shot missed high over the net.

The remainder of the period would be riddled with penalties as the total finished four Brock penalties to Queen’s two penalties yet, Brock was still outshooting 20 to 17 heading into the third period.

The Gales started the period on powerplay and would not record a shot on the 1:58 minutes they had to work with. After another penalty kill Brock would press back getting their fair share of chances including a shot from the point that was tipped in front but the Queen’s goalie Lexi Giorgi made an incredible blocker save.

The middle of the third period was high flying exciting hockey as many odd man rushes led to the same the other way. However both goaltenders stood their ground keeping it a scoreless game.

In the last four minutes of the game Queen’s defenceman Sarah Campbell flipped the puck over the glass in their own zone leading to a delay of game penalty, a golden opportunity for Brock to take the lead in the late stages of the game.

On a two on two rush Brock’s Rebekah Feld ripped a shot far side into the top left corner giving Brock the lead with one minute and 56 seconds left in the game. The goal was assisted by Claudia Murphy and Catriona Cormier.

Queen’s pressed back as they looked for an answer late. A stoppage in play with one minute and 24 seconds left in the game allowed Queen’s to call a timeout.

The Gaels had many chances in the next minute and despite the defensive efforts from the Badgers, Queen’s’ Quinn Johnston put one past Harmison to tie the game with 19 seconds left. This game would need overtime.

Off the opening draw in overtime Queen’s won the draw and rushed around the all three Brock players before shooting the puck into the Brock goaltender. A scramble would ensue in front as Harmison failed to cover the cup and Queen’s Sarah Campbell would jam it across the goaltender, giving Queens the 2-1 overtime win just nine seconds in.

Brock was not happy with the call of a good goal as Harmison felt that she was pushed into the net not allowing her to cover the puck. The Badgers would talk to the officials but the decision had been made and there was no reversing the call. Both teams lined up to shake hands despite the controversial end to an exciting game.

The Badgers record moves to 1-2-2 with their overtime loss to the Queen’s Gaels. Brock continues their season Nov. 12 at home against University of Windsor.

Tickets can be bought here or games can be streamed on OUAtv.

