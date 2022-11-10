Brock Badgers October Performance Report

Dapo Babajide

The Brock Badgers played and worked hard throughout the month of October. Here’s an overview of the month’s outstanding Badgers and how the month went for the Badgers’ varsity teams.

All-Star Badgers: October’s Outstanding Student-Athletes of the Month

The athletes for the week of Oct. 3 were Stephen Harris for men’s rowing and Haleigh Wilson (#19) for softball.

Harris, who is in his third-year of economics, is from Guelph, Ontario. Harris was recognized for his outstanding performance at the Head of the Trent Regatta event, where he competed in the lightweight men’s single event, the lightweight men’s four race, and the open men’s eight event. Along with winning several medals, Harris was a key factor in the Badgers winning 12 podium results in total at the event.

Wilson is a fourth-year education major from Brampton, Ontario. She was a major help as a starting pitcher in the Badgers winning five out of six games over a three-day period. She pitched a total of 13 innings and had seven strikeouts, allowing only ten hits and four earned runs. Wilson also played the pitcher/third baseman position as a freshman and sophomore for the Badgers’ softball team.

The week of Oct. 11 saw Aleks Paramentic for women’s tennis and Cole Carpenter (#8) for baseball as the athletes of the week.

Paramentic is a first-year nursing student from Niagara Falls, Ontario. At the women’s tennis OUA championship in Toronto, she won singles with the scores of six to three, and six to one, beating her opponent from the Waterloo Warriors. Pairing up with teammate Norma Rodriguez Arroyo for the doubles event, Paramentic won 8-4 at the provincial championship. Apart from that, the rookie has been seen as a standout all fall for the Badgers’ women’s tennis team.

Carpenter, a third-year business major from St. Catharines, Ontario, played a key role in assisting the Badgers to reach the OUA West Regional Finals. He appeared in all four games for the Badgers in the championship qualifying weekend. Carpenter particularly shined in a game the Badgers won against the McMaster Marauders, where he included one double, two RBI’s and one run.

For the week of Oct. 17, Jared Marino (#26) for men’s hockey and Grace Dale (#11) for women’s rugby were awarded the Badgers’ athletes of the week awards.

Marino, a fourth-year accounting major from Niagara Falls, Ontario, plays the left-wing position and is also the team captain. Marino led the Badgers in a fantastic season-opening weekend, where he scored four points, including two game-winning points in two wins. Marino has played with the Badgers since his freshman year.

Dale is a first-year outdoor recreation student. She is from Georgetown, Ontario and plays the back three position for the Badgers. Dale has been a key contributor to the women’s rugby team since the beginning of the season. In a 23-17 quarter-final win over the Mcmaster Marauders, Dale provided impeccable short-side defence and also broke away to secure a try which helped the Badgers’ women’s rugby secure a spot in the OUA Final Four.

The athletes for the week of Oct. 24 were Brodie Thoms (#11) for men’s lacrosse and Kaitlyn Colonna (#14) for women’s hockey.

Thoms, a first-year critical criminology major from Welland, Ontario, plays the midfield position. Thoms has been a great offensive force for the Badgers’ season. One of his most impressive performances thus far was a hat trick in the Badgers’ 9-3 victory over the McMaster Marauders.

Colonna, a fifth-year kinesiology student from Mississauga, Ontario who plays defence for her team, was noted for providing excellent leadership and providing a great impact on both ends of the ice. At a game against the Guelph Gryphons, Colonna landed a game-winning goal in overtime to begin the new season.

Badgers’ women’s rugby saw four of their players receive second-team OUA all-star honours on Oct. 27. The women were Paige Deneve, a nursing student from Zephyr, Ontario for her position as fly-half, Laura Brown, a kinesiology major from Reaboro, Ontario for her position as a prop, Tess Armstrong, an applied health sciences – leisure studies student from Beaconsfield, Quebec for the position of back three, and Julia Gregory, a nursing student from Denfield, Ontario for the hooker position.

October Records for the Brock Badgers Varsity Athletics

Most Brock Badgers’ varsity teams have a mixed record by the end of October. Badgers women’s lacrosse are an outlier—they did not win a single game throughout their entire OUA season.

OUA teams that had championships in October include men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s rugby, men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s field hockey.

The Badgers’ men’s baseball ended with an overall record of 11 wins and seven losses to end the month of October. They lost in the OUA regional final. Women’s softball had 18 wins and five losses overall.

On Oct. 14, the men’s basketball team won an exhibition game against Mount Royal University. The men also took part in two tournaments in October; the Calgary Cup, and the RBC classic, both tournaments were three games each. They won two out of three games of the Calgary Cup and lost all RBC classic games.

The women’s basketball team faced off against Memorial University of Newfoundland on Oct. 22, losing by 20 points. All of the games in October for the Badgers’ basketball teams were preseason games. The regular season for OUA basketball begins on Nov. 1.

Men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Don Mills Open on Oct. 1. The men finished fifth overall and the women finished seventh. On Oct. 14, the Badgers cross country teams competed in the Bay Front Open, both teams placed tenth overall.

On Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, Badgers men’s and women’s fencing took part at Queen’s invitational. The team picked up several podium results.

Badgers’ men’s and women’s golf took part in three invitationals and the OUA championships in the month of October. On Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, the Badgers took part in the Waterloo invitational. The women’s team placed sixth overall and the men came fourth overall. On Oct. 3, the Badgers’ competed in the Guelph invitational. The women placed third and took home bronze medals while the men placed fourth. On Oct. 8, the women placed fifth while the men came eighth place at the Windsor invitational. In the OUA championships, the women’s team came tenth place and the men placed 11th.

The men’s hockey team had an overall record of four wins, zero losses, and zero ties to end the month while Badgers’ women’s hockey ended October with an overall record of zero wins, one loss, and zero ties. The men and women ended October second in the west.

Badgers’ men’s lacrosse ended October with an overall record of seven wins to four losses. They secured a spot in the Baggataway cup with a win over the University of Toronto on Oct. 19. Women’s lacrosse had an overall record of zero wins, thirteen losses, and one tie.

Men’s and women’s rowing teams competed in three events throughout October; the Head of the Trent Regatta event on Oct. 1, where the Badgers scored a total of 12 podium results, the Head of the Charles event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23 where the men travelled to Boston and placed second, and the OUA championships on Oct. 29, where the men claimed their second consecutive OUA championship banner and the women finished third.

Badgers men’s rugby finished October with an overall record of three wins and three losses, finishing their OUA season sixth overall while Badgers’ women’s rugby finished with four wins and four losses, their last game on Oct. 22, was an OUA semifinal game where they lost 0-58 loss against the Guelph Gryphons. They finished their OUA season fifth overall.

Men’s soccer finished October with an overall record of four wins, four losses, and five ties. They ended sixth in the west. Women’s soccer ended the month with an overall record of five wins, six losses, and two ties, finishing in sixth place in the west.

The Badgers’ men’s and women’s squash teams took part in the Toronto invitational on Oct. 22. Men’s squash defeated the TMU bold four to three, but lost to the McMaster Marauders seven to three. The women lost to both TMU bold and the McMaster Marauders zero to seven.

Badgers’ men’s and women’s swimming teams competed in three invitationals throughout the course of October. The OUA Sprint invitational on Oct. 15, where both teams came fourth place, the Brock Fall invitational on Oct.16, where both teams finished first, and the Walker club invitational on Oct. 29, where 17 Badgers swimmers competed. The event served as a chance for Badgers to gain early season racing to prepare them for upcoming OUA competitions.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams faced off the McMaster Marauders on Oct. 2, where the men defeated McMaster with a four to three team score and the women lost with a team score of two to the Marauders’ five. Both teams were eliminated on the first day of the OUA championships, where both teams lost to the Waterloo Warriors.

Badgers’ men’s volleyball played four preseason games in October while the women played seven. The badgers won three out of the four games defeating Nippising University on Oct. 14, losing to The University of Waterloo on Oct. 15, and defeating the Royal Military College of Canada in back-to-back games on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 while the women won all seven, defeating the McMaster University twice on Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, Humber college on Oct. 14, University of Windsor and Mohawk college on Oct. 15, The University of Toronto on Oct. 23, and York University on Oct. 28.

On Oct. 30, the Badgers’ men and women wrestling teams competed in the McMaster invitational, where they finished fifth in the overall team category. The men finished sixth in their category while the women finished third.

Although October standings have been a mix of good and bad, November will bring more opportunities for Badgers’ teams that haven’t finished their OUA season to beat the competition.

More information regarding the Badgers can be found here on their official website.

Like this: Like Loading...