All about the 2023 Croatia Field Course 

Dapo Babajide

Brock University’s Department of Geography and Tourism Studies is hosting a Croatia field course in the spring of 2023 coded GEOG/TOUR 3P37 and titled “Managing World Heritage Sites.” All Brock students in any year of study who are at least 18 years old are eligible and welcome to apply.

Students who apply and are accepted will be visiting the Croatian cities of Split, Trogir, Zadar and Sibenik and some national parks in Croatia including Kornati National Park and Krka National Park.

Those in the class will spend one week in Croatia on a boat and will be taught by scholars from around the world. Completion of the course will earn students a half credit towards their Brock degree. The coursework will be completed before and during the week in Croatia and students will be learning alongside other university students from around the world.

The credit obtained from the course will count either as a Tourism Studies or Geography major or minor, or as an elective credit. Students are advised to consult their academic advisor in regards to where the credit fits in their individual programs.

The city of Trogir will be the port of departure. Other universities that will also be taking part in the field course includes the University of Haifa in Israel, German University Institute of Technology in Muscat, Oman, the University of Applied Sciences in Munich, Germany, and the University of Zagreb in Croatia, making Brock University the only visitor from the Americas.

The program is estimated to cost students approximately $1,100 which includes full boarding in triple or twin cabins, transfers to and from airports and daily harbour taxes. A deposit of $400 is charged to the student early in Feb. 2023, and the rest of the program’s charges will show up on individuals’ financial accounts by July 2023. Flights, which are also the student’s responsibility, will cost approximately $1,200 to $1,400 CAD.

The course will begin on May 6. 2023 and end on May 13. 2023. Applications for the field course are due on Dec 16. 2022. Students can apply here.

More information about the course can be found here.

