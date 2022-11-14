Women’s hockey: Badgers lose third straight despite dominant performance vs Lancers

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Tomas Morgan

After the Brock Women’s hockey team lost their last game against Ontario Tech on Nov. 5, they hosted Windsor on Nov. 12 looking to end a two game losing streak.

The Badgers nabbed the first chance of the game off the rush, leading to an offensive zone faceoff. The faceoff was won to defenceman Marisa Freeman who took a shot through traffic that was tipped in the high slot and grabbed by the Windsor goalie Kristen Swiatoschik.

Brock continued to press as they out shot Windsor five to zero in the first two minutes of the game.

The Lancers had their first chance at 15:02 off a shot from the right wing, but this was smothered by goaltender Harmison.

The very next shift, Brock won the defensive zone draw and proceeded to advance the puck into the Windsor zone. In this extended shift, Brock controlled the cycle, moving the puck low to high and getting shots from the outside, none beating Swiatoschik.

Swiastoschik was the story of the first period as she made a total of 15 saves, fending off many high-danger scoring chances off the rush or scrambles in front of the net.

The Badgers dominated the first period and nothing would change at the start of the second. However, a Windsor turnover just minutes into the period led to a semi-break and the Badger forward was not able to finish after completing a spin move on the goaltender.

Brock’s Marisa Freeman had a chance mid-way through the period as she rushed from her own blueline, splitting her way through defenders before riffling a shot off Swiastoschik’s pad.

Brock’s goaltender Kenzie Harmison stood her ground as Windsor pushed back towards the end of the period. She made four key saves in the last three minutes, one being a spectacular glove save off a two on one rush.

After 40 minutes the Badgers were outshooting the Lancers 30-10, but the score remained 0-0.

Windsor came out for the third, a reinvigorated team. Harmison was forced to make an early blocker save from a slot shot, followed by a glove save that trickled just wide. Brock answered back with a chance of their own, as Mikayla Flanagan got robbed in the slot with Swiastoschik making the glove save.

The first five minutes of the third proceeded to be back and forth as the shots were even at four a piece.

At 11:23 Brock Captain Kaitlyn Colonna took a boarding penalty in the defensive zone, handing Windsor their first powerplay of the game. The Badgers won the defensive zone faceoff leading to a three on two rush where Rebekah Feld slid the puck over to Marin Green who made no mistake; the Badgers were up 1-0 with 8:29 left to go in the game.

The Lancers would look to equalize on their remaining powerplay as they set up in the offensive zone, moving the puck around the outside and trying to find a lane towards the net.

The penalty ended but a long shift for the Badgers in the defensive zone led to a scramble in front of the net, allowing Maggie Peterson to bat home the rebound, tying the game at one with 6:31 left to go in the period.

The goal however did not take the legs away from the Badgers as they proceeded to have an offensive zone shift where Swiastoschik had to stand strong in order to keep it a tied game. Swiastoschik efforts led to a one-on-one the other way and Brock’s Marin Green took an interference penalty.

Windsor proceeded to score on the powerplay as Maggi DeWolf-Russ deked around a couple of Brock defenders and beat Harmison up over the glove to take the 2-1 lead at the 16:18 mark in the third.

The Lancers scored again just under thirty seconds later – off a scramble in front – Maggie Peterson netted her second of the game and the eventual game-winning goal.

Brock pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and Windsor’s Devan Andresak scored to make it 4-1, with just over one minute left. The Badgers however, played until the very end and Mikayla Flanagan scored in the final 10 seconds as the Badgers fell to the Lancers 4-2 for their third loss in a row.

Brock’s next game is Nov. 16 in Guelph and can be streamed live on OUAtv.

