Badgers blow 3-0 lead in a shootout loss to Gryphons 

On Nov. 16, the Brock women’s hockey team took on the Guelph Gryphons, looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

Like most games, the Badgers controlled the play to start the first period scoring at the 6:01 mark. Assistant captain Paige Cohoon scored her first goal of the season on a backhand spin-o-rama from the slot to beat the Guelph goaltender.

The Badgers continued to pressure, leading to their first power play of the game at 8:22 but they were unable to capitalize with the extra attacker.

Guelph had some chances throughout the period but Goalie Kenzie Harmison stood tall, making eight saves in the first period.

Brock went on to score two goals in the last four minutes of the first period. The 2-0 goal was scored by Catriona Cormier who rifled a wrist shot blocker side of the Guelph goaltender.

Just under a minute and a half later Hannah Ryan scored her first ever OUA goal at the 17:55 mark of the period. On a rush into the zone, Ryan beat the defender wide and shot it up and over the shoulder and into the top corner. The goal was assisted by Paige Cohoon and Allison Moore.

The Badgers headed into the second period up 3-0 and were on their way to breaking their four game losing streak.

The second was a battle of the goaltenders: Brock’s Harmison vs Guelph’s Fedal. Despite a slower period for Harmison, she was locked in facing the best chance of the period early on in which she slid across the crease to make a save on a slot shot one timer. Guelph’s Fedal stopped all five shots she faced and looked to have shaken off the three she gave up in the first.

Unfortunately for Brock, a breakaway by Guelph’s Tori Verbeek at the 6:25 mark of the second led to a scramble in front and the puck was jammed past Harmison cutting the lead to two.

The goal gave Guelph their legs back and they went on to dominate most of the period, drawing two penalties late leading to good chances but they were unable to execute.

After forty minutes, the shots on goal were 14 to 13 in favour of Guelph, despite Brock leading 2-1.

The first five minutes of the third period were back-and-forth hockey with many chances off the rush for both teams. But it wouldn’t be long until Guelph took control of the game. Through the middle of the period Brock could barely make it through the neutral zone as Guelph cycled the puck well low to high and put many puck towards the net.

Harmison stood strong through 16:44 minutes of the period but it was a backhand from Alexie Olivier that beat Harmison on the right side making it a 3-2 game.

Guelph continued to press and at the 18:44 mark a pad save by Harmison bounced out to Gryphon’s Jaime Magoffin who batted home the rebound to tie the game at threes. Brock blew the three goal lead but would get a chance at redemption in overtime.

2:17 into the seven-minute-long overtime, Guelph took an interference penalty leading to a four-on-three powerplay for Brock. The Badgers got an amazing opportunity to win the game but a shot from the low slot was fanned on and grazed the post, keeping it a tied game. Seven minutes would not be enough for either team as the game would head to a shootout.

The game was ended in the fifth round of the shootout by Guelph’s Chihiro Suzuki, as she perfectly placed the shot in the top left corner of the net. Guelph completed the comeback winning the game 4-3, handing Brock their fifth straight loss in a row.

The Badgers did manage to break the five game losing streak in a 1-0 win on Nov. 19 against the Waterloo Warriors. The lone goal came shorthanded in the third from Brock’s Catriona Cormier.

The Badgers next home game is Nov. 26. Tickets can be bought here or the game is streamed on OUAtv.

