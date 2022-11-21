Looking to kickstart your holiday celebrations? Here’s an overview of upcoming and ongoing events in Niagara

Photo by: Daniil Silantev on Unsplash

Christian Roethling

It’s difficult to not feel a bit overwhelmed by the number of holiday-themed events and activities going on in Niagara until the end of the year. Many events seem to be running concurrently, and it can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on. Those who wish to start spreading holiday cheer may not quite know where to begin.

While the Internet can be an excellent resource, it is still difficult to find information on several unique events in one spot – so if you’re ready to start getting festive, you’ve come to the right place!

Niagara Falls Christmas Market – running until Dec. 18

Every weekend until Dec. 18, the Niagara Falls Christmas Market will be open for business. According to the Market’s official website, visitors can expect opportunities to shop from traditional vendors, as well as light displays, live entertainment and more. Outdoor heaters will be present to help visitors stay warm during the cold November and December evenings, and street food and holiday treats are promised as well. If you’re looking to purchase some handmade, traditional Christmas goods, you will not want to miss this opportunity.

Toronto’s Distillery Winter Village – running until Dec. 31

Be sure to visit the newly rebranded Distillery Winter Village anytime until it closes on Dec. 31. Located on 55 Mill Street in Toronto, the village will be open several days a week and is set to feature a variety of holiday-themed attractions. Featuring Christmas carolling, a gingerbread hunt and a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree, this is one event that holiday fanatics will not want to miss.

Niagara’s Winter Festival of Lights – running until Feb. 20, 2023

Running through Feb. 20, 2023, the Winter Festival of Lights is returning in 2022 for its 40th anniversary. The festival will bring 101 nights of wondrous lighting displays to Niagara Falls: featuring 50 gigantic displays, a gingerbread house and more, this is one holiday tradition that is sure to illuminate your festive season. This event is presented by Niagara Falls Tourism and is lined up along the Niagara Parkway.

Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade – Nov. 20

Toronto’s annual Santa Claus parade is making a return on Nov. 20. The parade will certainly create a holiday spectacle, with 26 colourful floats, celebrity clowns, and performances from artists such as Ed Sheeran and Carrie Underwood. Of course, traditional floats, characters and bands will be plentiful as well. This Santa Claus Parade has been a holiday staple in Toronto since 1905, and this year will be no exception.

Thorold’s Santa Claus Parade – Nov. 26

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thorold has not held its previously-annual Santa Claus parade since 2019 – but that changes on Nov. 26. From 4 to 6 p.m., a series of floats, marchers, entertainers and bands will take to the wintry streets of Thorold, beginning at the intersection of Collier Road and Sullivan Avenue and ending at the intersection of Front and Regent Street. Sidewalks along Sullivan Avenue and Front Street will be open for spectators to enjoy the festive cheer. Naturally, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present. Visit the City of Thorold’s official website for more details.

All I Want for Christmas Market – Dec. 3 and 4

On Dec. 3 and 4, KB Events Canada will be bringing the All I Want for Christmas Market to the Niagara Falls Convention Centre. The market promises over 80 vendors and artisans, as well as prizes, giveaways and more. Admission is $3 in cash (and free for anyone 12 or under). This festive Christmas market will provide holiday-themed goods for attendees of all ages, and the official event listing states that Santa Claus himself might just make an appearance, too.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Christmas Parade – Dec. 10

On Dec. 10, NOTL’s 2022 Christmas Parade will take place throughout the streets of Old Town. Organizers have warned the town’s residents and visitors that the streets will be closed to traffic and that parking is expected to fill up quickly. Anyone interested in attending the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m., can find a detailed parade route here.

There is surely a lot to do around the Niagara Region this holiday season – these are just a few examples, with many more being announced on a regular basis. Be sure to keep an eye on what holiday events are set to appear around you to make the most of this year’s festivities.

