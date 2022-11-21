Ontario takes new steps to build major subway line

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Dapo Babajide

The Ontario government has made further steps towards establishing a new 15-stop, 15.6-kilometres subway line in the province. Known as the Ontario Line, for the purpose of delivering faster, more efficient transit for the Greater Toronto Area.

The new subway line will stretch from the Exhibition/Ontario place to the Ontario Science Centre. The province has awarded a $9 billion contract valued at nine billion dollars, to Connect 6ix, for the designing, building, financing, and operating the Ontario Line in a Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) package deal for 30 years.

In addition to that, Ontario has also made two Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the new subway line, which will support the construction of tunnels and underground stations underneath Pape Avenue, between the Gerrad portal and the Don Valley bridge as well as the construction of three kilometres of elevated train tracks in Thorncliffe park and Flemingdon Park.

“These milestones bring us one step closer to delivering a world-class transit system for the GTA,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our government continues to work at an unprecedented pace to move the Ontario Line forward, alleviating gridlock on our roads and creating thousands of good local jobs.”

The Ontario Line, which will offer more than 40 transit connections to other transit services, is part of Ontario’s bold transit plan for the GTA and the largest joint investment in transit in the region’s history—which also includes the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

“The Ontario Line is part of our government’s historic $159.3 billion plan to build Ontario by getting shovels in the ground on vital infrastructure projects. We are building vibrant, mixed-used communities along the province’s four priority subway projects. Our Transit-Oriented Communities program will create more jobs, parkland, retail, office space, and homes, including affordable housing options, making it faster and easier for everyone to access reliable transit, right in their own neighbourhoods. Through these kinds of critical infrastructure investments, we’re building stronger and more resilient communities, while also boosting the economy,” said Kingma Surma, Minister of Infrastructure.

The trains are set to be modern, and equipped with the latest technology. They will feature on-board WiFi, digital passenger information screens, charging points, dedicated bicycle zones, double wheelchair access and connected, continuous carriages.

Early works for the Ontario Line’s construction are underway at Exhibition station.

For more information on the Line and how to get involved or offer feedback click here.

