Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines donates $125,000 to organization devoted to supporting children in Niagara

The Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines has pledged a $125,000 donation to the Niagara Children’s Centre, to be dispersed over five years.

The Kiwanis Club has operated since 1935 and is structured using its “Young Children Priority First” philosophy. The philosophy aims to better the lives of children aged six and under across the Niagara Region, focusing on all aspects of their well-being.

Jack McKiernan, president of the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines, has described the $125,000 donation as a natural extension of supporting children within the region.

“Having worked with Niagara Children’s Centre previously on a number of smaller initiatives, our organization was very familiar with the important work they do for the community,” said McKiernan to the St. Catharines Standard.

The gift was commemorated with a sign placed outside the gym at the Niagara Children’s Centre’s facility on 567 Glenridge Avenue. This location was chosen because of its connection to children in the area and the recreational activities they take part in, according to Oksana Fisher, the Niagara Children’s Centre CEO.

“It felt fitting to commemorate the donation from the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines by recognizing them here,” said Fisher to the St. Catharines Standard. “The donation ensures that we can continue to provide therapeutic recreational services to children and youth. It also allows us to support even more children and youth in the community and ensure that everyone can experience the benefits of recreation and leisure activities.”

According to the Niagara Children’s Centre website, the organization’s mission is to aid “children and youth with physical, developmental and communicative delays or disabilities to achieve their optimal potential within their home, school and community environments.”

The website details that their core services include “physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology and social work.”

This donation demonstrates the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines’ commitment to the children of the Niagara Region, and will assist the Niagara Children’s Centre in their goals to support kids’ well-being.

