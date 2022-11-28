Men’s hockey remain fourth in OUA West after loss to top-ranked Bold

Photo by: Brenden Cowan

Luke Sweeney

The Badgers men’s hockey team headed to Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 24 to play their 12th game of the season against the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold. The Bold were tied for first in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) West division and second in the OUA overall. A win for the Badgers would move them to third in their division, within one point of TMU for first.

The game started without much in the way of dangerous opportunities or either side setting themselves apart, but a boarding call that drew a post-whistle scrum at TMU’s blue line gave Brock an early man-advantage. Cole Tymkin put the Badgers up by one in the powerplay’s dying seconds, scoring on a deflection off a Zach Taylor wrist shot.

Brock kept the majority of pressure in TMU’s side, but surrendered the game’s second goal three minutes later on a shot that leaked through goalie Andy MacLean.

Tymkin responded with seven minutes remaining, scoring his second of the night, poking in a rebound to put the Badgers up by one, a lead that they would hold going into the second period.

In what was turning into a chippy game, the first ended with another scrum, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The Bold quickly tied the game, ripping a wrist shot by MacLean on a 2-on-1 rush five minutes in. The scrappiness of the game would start to hurt Brock in the second. Two straight penalties for high-sticking and slashing delivered two straight TMU powerplay goals.

In keeping with the tone of the game, the third period began with two straight penalties, one for either side.

After a short powerplay and a successful penalty kill, the Badgers controlled play for most of the third period. Brock got more opportunities on the rush, gaining TMU’s zone with possession and denying entry into their own. Brock also led considerably in shots. However, they just couldn’t solve TMU’s goalie.

Dominating the run of play for several minutes, a Badgers goal seemed imminent, however, a high offensive zone turnover sprung the Bold for a breakaway. The goal put them up 5-3, and largely out of reach from the Badgers with only six minutes remaining.

TMU’s goal gave them some new legs, but Brock continued to put the press on the Bold. Brock’s offensive pressure did not materialize in any goals.

Another late break for TMU gave them their final goal, beating the Badgers 6-2.After the loss, the Badgers sit at 8-4, good for fourth in OUA West. TMU, who are 10-3-1 after 14 games, are first in the OUA West and five points up on the Badgers.

The Brock Badgers next play at home next Thursday, Dec. 1 where they return to Canada Games Park to take on York University. They will then play back-to-back games against Guelph, first in Guelph on Friday Dec. 2 and then at Brock again on Dec. 4. For the men’s hockey team’s full schedule, look here.

