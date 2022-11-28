New Mayor Mat Siscoe and St. Catharines City Council sworn in

Photo by: Charlie Martin

Christian Roethling

On Monday, Nov. 21, new St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe was sworn in at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

The new mayor, who spoke in front of friends, family, city staff and at-home TV viewers, also recognized the difficult time we live in.

“Thank you for putting your trust in us. You have my commitment and the commitment of all of us on the stage to work to earn that trust each and every day,” he said.

“There are some amongst us who only try to tear things or people down instead of investing that energy or making the effort to help build up,” said Siscoe. “I hope that those mired in negativity will take this opportunity to start new and to join us in moving this amazing community forward.”

Siscoe has replaced former mayor Walter Sendzik, who did not seek re-election but was present at the event as a spectator.

Siscoe made a point of detailing how “opportunity” would be at the forefront of the city’s intentions, mentioning chances to rebuild over otherwise abandoned areas.

“We will see through the efforts to rebuild on the sites of the former GM property lands and the old St Catharines General Hospital site. It is important that we work to heal these scars that remain in our community,” said Siscoe.

Siscoe, a former high school physics teacher, was also chair of the Linking Niagara transit committee in charge of forming transit across Niagara. He will be taking his knowledge into his position as mayor, promising to incorporate a transit system in which high school students can use their student cards as bus passes.

According to the City of St. Catharines official website, 12 City Councillors were sworn in during the ceremony as well: Dawn Dodge, Carlos Garcia, Matt Harris, Joe Kushner, Jackie Lindal, Robin McPherson, Greg Miller, Bill Phillips, Mark Stevens, Kevin Townsend, Caleb Ratzlaff and Bruce Williamson.

The event also featured performances by a drumming group from Niagara Regional Native Centre and the Strong Water Singers.

The new city council’s term began on Nov. 15 and is set to end on Nov. 14, 2026.

