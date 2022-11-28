Women’s volleyball move to 6-0 after perfect weekend

Photo by: Charlie Martin

After their 11th straight victory against McMaster University on Nov. 20, the Brock women’s volleyball team rolled into the weekend looking to add two more wins against the University of Windsor Lancers.

Without a regular season loss, the Badgers entered Friday’s match as the top team in the entire Ontario University Athletics (OUA). Windsor, on the other hand, are not the same kind of powerhouse. Boasting a modest 3-2 record before playing Brock, Windsor sits in the middle of the pack and, compared to Waterloo and McMaster, should have been easy pickings for the Badgers.

As expected, Windsor seemed to have their hands full from the outset.

Brock tallied up the first four points of the first set and captured nine of the first 12 to put the Lancers in an early hole. Windsor was unable to dig themselves out and mount much of a comeback with the score only getting as close as seven points. The Badgers won the first set 25-16.

Though Windsor would get on the board earlier in the second set, the final score would not be any prettier. Jumping out to an early 10-2 lead, Brock kept the Lancers from scoring back-to-back points all but once in the entire set.

By the time the third set rolled around, the final frame seemed like a mere formality. The Lancers woke up a little to start the third set, scoring the first two points and grabbing their first lead of the game. It would however be a short-lived one. Brock strung together several multi-point scoring runs to recapture the lead. Brock polished off the Lancers 25-16 to round out a straight-sets Friday night victory.

Christina Jovetic and Madison Chimienti also both continued their strong runs of play.

Jovetic had nine kills, three aces and two blocks, while Chimienti led the Badgers with 11 kills while adding five digs.

…

On Saturday, the Lancers trudged back to Bob Davis Gymnasium for the second leg of their back-to-back, no doubt dreading the match they were about to play.

The match did start auspiciously for the Lancers. Though they quickly squandered their first lead on a six-point scoring run, the Lancers were able to respond with a five point run of their own.

In what would prove to be the closest set of the weekend, the Lancers battled hard to keep the set within striking distance, but ultimately fell 19-25.

Unfortunately for the Lancers, the remaining sets would not be close at all.

Perhaps frustrated after a fruitless weekend against one of the best teams in the country, Windsor completely folded in the final two sets.

The Lancers were drubbed by a combined score of 27-50 in the final sets, wrapping up another straight sets victory for the Badgers and extending their perfect season.

Chimienti remained strong in Saturday’s contest, pilling up 13 kills, three aces and eight digs.

Left side Laurin Ainsworth added some spark, getting eight kills, seven digs, a block and an ace.

Sara Rohr, as always, operated flawlessly as Brock’s facilitator, dishing out 30 assists, a statistic she leads the OUA in by a significant margin.

Aleiah Torres’ 11 digs were also key on defence, adding to her OUA leading total.

The Badgers next play a back-to-back on Dec. 2 and 3 against University of Toronto. For their full schedule and results, consult their gobadgers.ca page.

