Don’t miss St. Catharines’ annual Winter at the Market

Abbey Bilotta

St. Catharines’ annual Winter at the Market celebration has returned to the downtown area and will be happening until Dec. 15.

Having begun its annual run earlier this month, the Winter at the Market event has been a staple holiday tradition in the region for years, hosted by the St. Catharines Farmers Market. This year, the holiday market has been running every Thursday since Nov. 17, similar to its schedule in previous years.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. It offers locals the opportunity to browse through holiday treats, decor and potential gifts for loved ones. Some of the offered selections consist of handmade toys, games, jewelry, home decor and beauty products. Local wines will be available for purchase as well. The market is also the perfect time for individuals to support the local community as well as immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

Each Thursday, the select items will be offered and distributed across the market’s 56 different vendors.

Some of these notable vendors from the area consist of Hans Branderhost, who has sold handmade wooden toys while dressed as an elf for over 10 years; Tattooed Forest Pyrography, a brand new company which features custom wood burning and art pieces; and The Artsy Chocolatier, which sells Valrhona chocolate from France, one of the highest quality chocolates in the world. For a full list of the various other vendors, visit the St. Catharines website here.

Alongside the Winter at the Market event, the St. Catharines Farmers Market will continue on with its normal schedule: Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Farmers Market, which is open all year long, also offers a diverse variety of vendors, offering products from fresh baked goods and produce to cured meats and cheeses to fresh-cut flowers. The highly beloved farm-to-table experience has been around since the 1860s and is the perfect opportunity to indulge in local goods while connecting with numerous vendors.

In addition to the Winter at the Market event, the market features several other notable events throughout the year, such as the annual Music in the Square concert and the Market Discover Table. This year, the final Saturday market of the year will feature a holiday discovery table as well as special hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Farmers Market and its diverse events can be found in the Market Square building, located at 91 King Street in St. Catharines.

