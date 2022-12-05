5 holiday movie recommendations to watch over break 

Photo by: Tomas Evaristo on Unsplash

Dapo Babajide

It’s December and the holidays are here, watching holiday-themed movies is one of the best ways to celebrate this time of the year. Here are five holiday movie recommendations to watch over the break:

Slumberland

Slumberland is a fantasy and adventure movie that was released on Nov. 18 earlier this year through the streaming platform Netflix. Starring Marlow Barkley as “Nemo,” and Jason Momoa as “Flip,” the movie follows a young girl that discovers a secret map to the dreamworld known as “Slumberand.” The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Michael Handelman, among others.

Spirited

Spirited, released on Nov. 11, 2022 through Apple TV+, is a musical comedy that stars Ryan Reynolds as “Clint Briggs,” and Will Ferrell, who is familiar to many for his portrayal of “Buddy” in Elf, as “Ebenezer Scrooge.” The movie was directed by Sean Anders and written by John Morris alongside Anders. A review of Spirited can be found here.

Klaus

Klaus is an animated family and comedy Netflix original film that was released on Nov. 8, 2019. The movie follows a postman who is sent to a frozen town in the North who discovers a toymaker named Klaus. The movie’s main cast members include Jason Schwartzman as “Jesper Johansson,” Sergio Pablos as “Pumpkin,” and J.K. Simmons as “Klaus.” Klaus won a total of seven awards at the 2020 Annie Awards.

The Christmas Chronicles series

The Christmas Chronicles are a two-film Netflix original series with the first film being released on Nov. 22, 2018. The movie follows the story of two siblings; Kate and Teddy Pierce, on their scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The motion picture’s successor, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which was released on Nov. 18, 2020, follows Kate Pierce being reunited with Santa Claus after someone threatened to cancel Christmas. Darby Camp plays “Kate Pierce,” Judah Lewis plays “Teddy Pierce,” and Kurt Russell plays “Santa Claus” in the series’ two films.

The Noel Diary

Released on Netflix on Nov. 24, 2022, The Noel Diary is a story of a best-selling author that returns home at Christmas to settle his mother’s estate, he then finds a diary that holds secrets to the past. The movie stars Justin Hartley as “Jacob Turner” and Barrett Doss as Rachel. It was directed by Charles Shyer and based on a novel by author Ricahrd Paul Evans; titled “The Noel Diary.”

Watching these motion pictures is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

